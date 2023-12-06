The case for Brian Robinson Jr. to make his first Pro Bowl

**Brian Robinson** never felt like himself last season after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds a week before the 2022 season.

The Commanders already knew that Robinson could carry the load for them on the ground. Despite missing the first four games of the season, he led the team in rushing yards on 205 carries, and through performances like his 86 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, he proved that he can be a problem for defenses.

But Robinson insisted that his skill set is more robust, and he has shown that in his second season.

"BRob, he's playing some really good ball and he's done a good job throughout the year," said Commanders quarterback **Sam Howell.** "I just think he's gotten better every single week."

Howell is right, of course; it seems like Robinson makes bigger strides each week, and the Commanders have benefitted greatly from his improvements. With 990 scrimmage yards, he leads the Commanders' playmakers by a wide margin and has been the franchise's most productive scorer with eight touches. With his physical running style and pleasantly surprisingly quickness, he's quickly become one of Washington's most critical pieces.

That's why you should stop what you're doing right now and vote Robinson to his first Pro Bowl, **HERE.** Then, come back to read over all that he's accomplished this season and vote for him again.