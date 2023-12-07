The case for Sam Howell to make his first Pro Bowl

Ron Rivera said earlier in the season that Howell was "a little bit ahead" where they anticipated he would be at this stage in his development, partly because of how much the Commanders have had to throw the ball to stay competitive in games. The Commanders throw the ball more than any team in the league, and Howell's 509 pass attempts are the most among all quarterbacks.

While that is a lot to put on a player with less than a season's worth of starts, Howell has managed to handle the situation well enough, despite his growing pains in other areas like holding the ball for too long. With four games left on the Commanders' schedule, he is second in passing yards (3,466) and 14th in completion rate (65.8%).

Analysts, coaches and players have praised him for his poise in the pocket as well the stats that he has put up -- he has thrown for at least 300 yards in five games -- but Howell doesn't look too much into his individual stats. Instead, he's more focused on how he can help the Commanders win more games.