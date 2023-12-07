News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

The case for Sam Howell to make his first Pro Bowl

Dec 07, 2023 at 01:43 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

12032023 WASvsMIA EF00308
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Sam Howell stood at the Denver Broncos' 40-yard line surveying his options before spotting Terry McLaurin sprinting across the field.

With a flick of the wrist, he slung the pass towards the 2022 Pro Bowler, who had two defenders surrounding him in the end zone. It was a tight window for McLaurin to make a play, but he made the grab with a leap and celebrated the game-tying score.

Plays like that are why the Washington Commanders see so much promise in the fifth-round pick from North Carolina. He might be sacked more than any other quarterback in the league and make the second more turnover-worthy plays (22), but his highs put him among the best signal-callers playing today. There's even some hope that Washington's two-decade search for a long-term answer at the position might be over.

There was plenty of hope for Howell at the start of the 2023 season, but the former Tar Heel has performed above expectations with3 3,466 yards and 18 touchdowns. That's why you should vote Howell to his first Pro Bowl, **HERE.** Then, come back to read about his accomplishments and vote for him again.

"The kid has some stuff to him," said assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "I love what he brings to the table on and off the field."

Ron Rivera said earlier in the season that Howell was "a little bit ahead" where they anticipated he would be at this stage in his development, partly because of how much the Commanders have had to throw the ball to stay competitive in games. The Commanders throw the ball more than any team in the league, and Howell's 509 pass attempts are the most among all quarterbacks.

While that is a lot to put on a player with less than a season's worth of starts, Howell has managed to handle the situation well enough, despite his growing pains in other areas like holding the ball for too long. With four games left on the Commanders' schedule, he is second in passing yards (3,466) and 14th in completion rate (65.8%).

Analysts, coaches and players have praised him for his poise in the pocket as well the stats that he has put up -- he has thrown for at least 300 yards in five games -- but Howell doesn't look too much into his individual stats. Instead, he's more focused on how he can help the Commanders win more games.

"We just got to try to take it one week at a time and...I think we've played alright the past few weeks, [but it] doesn't mean we're going to play alright this week," Howell said. "So, we got to take it one week at a time, one day at a time, and make sure we approach it the right way to give ourselves a chance to try to play well on Sunday and give us a chance to win."

Related Links

There are moments when Howell shows that his development is far from over, but there have also been plays that show just how high his ceiling can be. One week after tossing four interceptions against the Bills, he completed 29 of his 41 passes attempts for 290 yards and a touchdown that tied the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of regulation.

"I see growth from Sam every week," said running back **Brian Robinson Jr.** "That's something we speak about and we work on. I expect to see him continue to grow week-in and week-out."

There are other plays from Howell that have shown how pivotal he has been to any success the Commanders have had on offense. One of his best plays came against the New England Patriots, when he slipped through a pair of defenders on his way to converting a third-and-24. After the game, Howell's teammates called it "a hell of a play."

"He makes big plays when we need them the most," **Jahan Dotson** said. "That long third-down conversion run, that was big for us. We needed that."

PHOTOS | The best of Sam Howell's 2023 season

Check out the best photos from Sam Howell's 2023 season. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39710
1 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0095
2 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0043
3 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WAS vs ATL EF20163
4 / 67
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00149
5 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09292023 WK4 Practice EF00257
6 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41248
7 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41302
8 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10122023 WK6 Practice EF00011
9 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09282023 WK4 Practice EF00180
10 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL EF0047
11 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL JN0037
12 / 67
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL EF0002
13 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00153
14 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39623
15 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41287
16 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10122023 WK6 Practice EF00031
17 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 Week 6 WAS @ ATL KC42776
18 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WAS vs ATL EF20132
19 / 67
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39631
20 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43205
21 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09212023 Week 3 Thursday Practice KC40633
22 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00167
23 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09142023 WK2 Practice EF00004
24 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL EF0004
25 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00060
26 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00295
27 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09292023 WK4 Practice EF00227
28 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0372
29 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43188
30 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10052023 Week 5 WAS vs CHI KC41760
31 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10052023 WK5 CHI vs WAS EF00123
32 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 Week 6 WAS @ ATL KC42794
33 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00187
34 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10052023 WK5 CHI vs WAS EF00069
35 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL EF0057
36 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL EF0001
37 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09242023 BUF vs WAS EF00118
38 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10052023 Week 5 WAS vs CHI KC41766
39 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41260
40 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09242023 Week 3 - WAS vs BUF KC41195
41 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39803
42 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43289
43 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10152023 Week 6 WAS @ ATL KC42785
44 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43186
45 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43164
46 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39630
47 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10052023 Week 5 WAS vs CHI KC41795
48 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00038
49 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00081
50 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00007
51 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10052023 WK5 CHI vs WAS EF00182
52 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WAS vs ATL EF20172
53 / 67
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00050
54 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK6 WASvATL EF0033
55 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00168
56 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09102023 Week 1 - AZ vs WAS KC39599
57 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09142023 WK2 Practice EF00039
58 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43202
59 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09102023 1AZvsWAS EF00035
60 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43308
61 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10052023 WK5 CHI vs WAS EF00113
62 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10152023 WK 6 WAS @ ATL KC43294
63 / 67
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10052023 WK5 CHI vs WAS EF00062
64 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10012023 WK4 WAS @ PHI EF00042
65 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10202023 WK7 Practice EF00092
66 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10192023 WK7 Practice EF00005
67 / 67
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He did something similar against the Miami Dolphins. With all of his options covered, Howell took off and weaved through the Dolphins' defense on his way to a 13-yard rushing touchdown -- his fifth of the season.

"He's showing some crazy stuff," Sam Cosmi said. "He's really developed. You can see from the beginning of the year to now, I mean, it's just like, wow. The thing that's really cool to see, he's like taking the coaching and he's putting it out there."

Howell is currently 10th in fan voting for the Pro Bowl, so do the young quarterback a favor and vote him in. He's more than deserving of the honor.

Related Content

news

The case for Brian Robinson Jr. to make his first Pro Bowl

Robinson insisted that his skill set is more robust, and he has shown that in his second season. 
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin dedicated to helping DMV youth

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
news

In the midst of treatment for breast cancer, Romonda Jordan reps Brem Foundation for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

As the wife of an NFL coach, Romonda has watched her fair share of "My Cause My Cleats" games like Sunday's. For the first time ever though this year, she had her own pair of shoes painted for the occasion. 
news

Five bye week observations on Washington's 2023 season

The Washington Commanders are heading into the bye week before the final four games of the 2023 season. Here are five observations from their first 13 games. 
news

Terry McLaurin named Washington Commanders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
news

Notes & Quotes | 'The process is now, and the time is now'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera just wrapped up his Monday press conference reacting to the team's 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here are some notes and quotes from his availability with the media. 
news

Five takeaways from Washington's loss to Miami

The Washington Commanders dropped their fourth straight loss with a 45-15 defeat against the Miami Dolphins. Here are five takeaways from Week 13, presented by Maryland Lottery.
news

Wake Up Washington | Bye week reflections

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Commanders-Dolphins Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 45-15 loss to the  Miami Dolphins, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle to contain Tyreek Hill in 45-15 loss to Miami

Hill grabbed five receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns, helping drop the Commanders to 4-9.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Dolphins Inactives | Week 13

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Advertising