Thomas Introductory Press Conference

## Head Coach Jim Zorn

"I would like to introduce to you this morning our 34th pick, our first pick in the draft, Devin Thomas. He is 6-2 and I am hoping that he weighs 215 pounds. and can run fast. He caught 79 balls his senior year for over 1,200 yards and he comes from Michigan State."

Devin Thomas

Opening Statement:

"It is a great feeling to be a Redskin. I would like to thank Mr. Snyder and Coach Zorn for picking me as his first pick. It is a real exciting thing. I always wanted to be here and to be a Redskin is an honor. Today I have my family members here with me. I would like to tell my father to stand up. He has been there through thick and thin for me, Mr. Dwight Thomas. It is a privilege to be here. I will work hard and do everything that I can to get on that field and be the best player that I can be to help this organization get to where we need to get to, and that is the Super Bowl. I want to contribute as best as possible in any way, shape or form: special teams or anything."

On when he got his chance to play wide receiver at Michigan State after transferring from junior college:

"I got stuck behind some seniors coming in from junior college to Michigan State. There were about three seniors in front of me. I really had to work my roles. I got stuck more into special teams but I contributed a lot. I learned a lot from them but when I had my opportunity I just ran with it my junior year."

On if he is excited to get his opportunities in a west coast offense:

"That is what I came here for. I am getting the chance to do something. It is an exciting thing for me and I am going to do my best to jump in that role as fast as possible."

On if going to Michigan State was a difficult choice growing up in Ann Arbor, Michigan:

"No, it was an easy choice. When I was at junior college I did real well in spring ball and I tried to get some of the Big 10 guys to come down because that is the hometown area if you want to go to Big 10 school. Michigan State is the only team that came back and offered me a scholarship. I took that and had a chip on my shoulder for the maze and blue and all the other teams. When I had my chance my junior year I tried to dominate as much as possible."

On his strengths:

"I feel like with my size I can fight for the ball using my body. I can go up at my highest point and box out defensive backs or linebackers going across the middle. I can take some shots and keep on ticking, so I will be all right."

On the emotion that he feels now that he has been drafted by the Redskins:

"I am on cloud nine right now. This is something that you dream of when you are younger. Watching the Draft and watching your name go across that screen and being excited getting the phone call. It is all a dream come true but it is a job and I am ready to go to work:

On who are some of the receivers that he admires or tries to play like:

"There are some bigger receivers I like to emulate, more like Anquan Boldin, Hines Ward and I am trying to get the speed and quickness of Santana Moss. There are some guys out there that are real nice that I will try to emulate."

On what he thinks about the transition that he will have to make coming into the NFL:

"I will get my nose in the books and use my coaches as mentors and learn as fast as possible. If I have questions I will ask them and if I make mistakes I will have to learn from them. I definitely want to get it moving as fast as possible."

On what Coach Zorn has told him about his role:

"He feels like I can contribute right away and be a Z receiver. That is what I am going to have to come in and learn."

On if he was surprised that WR Malcolm Kelly was also selected in the second round: