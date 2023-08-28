Three Commanders earn spot on ESPN's top 100 players list

Payne showed why he deserved a contract extension from the Commanders by putting together one of the best individual performances for a defensive tackle in franchise history. He racked up 11.5 sacks, which tied a franchise record for a defensive tackle. His 18 tackles for a loss were tied for fourth among all defensive players, and his 20 quarterback hits were a career high.

"I know they're probably going to watch a whole bunch of film on me and try to lock up the things that I like to do well the most," Payne said. "But I got some new stuff that I've been working on and I also will rely on some of the old stuff that I was doing to help me make some plays. As long as I just bring the intensity and keep a high motor, I can still make a lot of plays."