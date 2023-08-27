Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win against the Bengals

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up the preseason with a 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-0. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. The running backs were productive.

It's unclear at this point what the depth at running back will look like behind Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., and the Commanders have some tough decisions to make at the position.

Washington outpaced the Bengals on the ground, 150-89, while averaging six yards per carry on 25 attempts. Most of this came from the duo of Jaret Patterson and Chris Rodriguez Jr., both of whom rushed for at least 50 yards.

Other than a 25-yard run to finish the first half, most of Rodriguez's runs resulted in him chipping away at the Bengals' defense. That suited the Commanders just fine, though, because Rodriguez was able to push the pile forward with his physical running style. Runs like his eight-yard pickup on first-and-16 in the second quarter might not look particularly impressive, but they did manage to keep the offensive momentum moving in a positive direction.