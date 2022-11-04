3 keys to Washington extending its win streak against Minnesota

How can Washington take advantage of Kirk Cousins' limitations?

Logan: This question is loaded. All quarterbacks are limited, but given the right play calling, scheme and personnel, a quarterback, even an average one, can be elevated. Kirk Cousins is a good quarterback but one that needs to be elevated.

At the highest level, Minnesota's head coach, Kevin O'Connell has done this by limiting the number of difficult decisions Cousins has to make during a game. There are several ways Minnesota tries to do this, but the most obvious tool in O'Connell's toolbox is the play-action on first and second down.

Coaches like the play-action pass game for the space it opens in the defense, and rightfully so. However, play-action also puts the defensive line in conflict. By faking a run play, the offense is encouraging them to take on blocks as opposed to avoiding them.

Minnesota had one of the worst passes protecting offensive lines in the NFL last season. That is not the case this season. Obviously, players like Christian Darrisaw have matured and are playing at a high level, but O'Connell's emphasis on play-action has put them in positions to be successful more consistently.

For Cousins, this is a huge help. No quarterback does well with pressure, but Cousins has historically struggled with it. It makes sense that O'Connell would use any tool at his disposal to elevate the offensive line and by extension, his signal-caller.

The second element of play-action passes is the concept. They often utilize fewer receivers, leaving extra players to pass protect. This might sound a like a negative, but the two- or three-man route concepts, in addition to the larger throwing windows, create defenses that are clear to see and dissect.

One of Cousins' strengths is his ability to use the defense's presnap alignment to help him know where to go with the football. For example, if the defense is playing a middle field closed structure (a safety standing in the middle of the field), that helps him know that he should be working the side of the offense that has the receiver who can beat cover 3.