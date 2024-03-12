Zach Ertz calls Kliff Kingsbury 'one of the best offensive minds that I've been around'

The 2024 season will be Ertz's 13th, and he will have to learn another offensive system. Kingsbury said during his press conference that he wouldn't classify what Washington will run as an Air Raid system, although that is what he been tied to the most in his career, but no matter it's called, Ertz knows he's going to put players in position to succeed.

"It's just how...he calls plays during the game," Ertz said. "How he gets new ideas. He's at the cutting edge of a lot of different things."

Finding out ways to elevate players, Ertz said during his press conference, is the job of any good coach. In Ertz's opinion, no one does that better than Kingsbury.

"He wants to put his guys in positions to make a lot of plays, whether it be running the ball or throwing the ball and catching the ball," Ertz said. "He's gonna do everything he can to put his guys in positions to be successful."

Ertz, 33, knows what he can offer to a team. He believes he's responsible for making a quarterback's job as easy as possible, and no matter who the Commanders decide to put under center, he's excited to have that opportunity again. He knows he isn't a finished player, but he's proven himself to be a reliable target over the years.

Now that he's back with Kingsbury, he's ready to show that once again and help the Commanders build success "from the ground up."