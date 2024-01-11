'A wealth of football knowledge': three things to know about Rick Spielman

3. He's already given some thoughts about how front offices should be structured.

Other than the statement Spielman provided earlier this week, when he said he was "thrilled to apply my experience in the NFL and collaborate with Josh, Bob and the ownership group to identify the best leaders to guide the Commanders forward," we likely won't hear from Spielman again until the process is over.

However, we did already get a peek at what Spielman values in a front office.

Nearly three weeks before it was announced that Spielman would be part of the Commanders' advisory committee, Spielman was a guest on The John Keim Report to primarily discuss his thoughts on Sam Howell and what the Commanders should do with the second-year quarterback. At the end of the interview, Keim also asked Spielman to give his take on the Commanders' head coach and front office situation if they were to make changes there.

The first topic he touched on was the ownership group and how much patience they would have to rebuild the roster.

"Do they understand where the organization is and where the team is right now and how long is it going to take to get that team up to the standards of potentially being a playoff team every year and potentially competing for a Super Bowl?" Spielman said.

We got an answer on that from Harris during his press conference. Obviously, the ideal situation is to become a playoff team as quickly as possible, but Harris wants to create a consistent playoff team, not just one that has one or two postseason appearances before needing another rebuild.

To Spielman, whoever the Commanders bring in as the head coach and head of football operations needs to be on board with that vision.

"Everybody has to be on the same page and understand this is what we're going to do, approved by the ownership, this is the approach we're going to take, and the ownership is fully on board, 100% behind you, and this is how we're going to try to get our football team competitive year in and year out," Spielman said.

Whoever the Commanders decide to fill those roles will have plenty of tools to shape the roster in their own image. The team has nine draft picks and some of the most available cap space in the league with over half the roster set up to hit free agency.

All of that is great, Spielman said, but there needs to be one vision on how to use those resources.