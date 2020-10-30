Top 10 Quotes: Bye Week

8. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on the performance of defensive end Chase Young:

"I think Chase is playing great. He's not getting the numbers necessarily right now that would represent the impact that he's having on the game. I think he's playing very well for us. He's forceful on his side of the ball. He's had multiple games where the beneficiary is Jonathan Allen. The unselfishness for him to do some things, game-wise, for him to free up his teammate and things like that. I think he's impactful in the run game. I think he's a really good football player. I just want him to continue to be able to do what he does."

7. Rivera on the team responding to what he's asking for:

"I think the biggest thing is it just shows them what they're capable of doing. That's probably the biggest thing. When you challenge these guys, they find out exactly what they can do. If they realize and see what they can do and they're capable of it, it gives them confidence going forward. That's what we're trying to build here. We're trying to build a culture and part of it is just playing with confidence and understanding how important it is to play with confidence."

6. Quarterback Kyle Allen on wide receiver Terry McLaurin's impact so far this season:

"I challenged Terry earlier in the year to be a leader, because he's got it in him. He's a game breaker player, but he also cares a lot. There's a lot of really good receivers in this league who don't care as much as does, and you can tell that he wants to be a leader. He wants to win, he doesn't want to just get his, he wants to win, so I think Terry has really stepped up, just from the leadership position. Like you said, there's a lot of turnover in the receiver room but he's that steady piece. Whoever we got in there in the game, he's going to make sure they're right."

5. McLaurin on what the Cowboys' win does for this team: