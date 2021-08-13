Top 10 Quotes: Washington Takes On The Patriots

"[It] Has grown tremendously. We are two guys who kind of share some of the same things with both being first-rounders, we both came in kind of young. So, we kind of lean on each other with those aspects and examples of life and just continue to build a brotherhood."

"No, that's pretty much it. You're looking to see if he has his rhythm, getting in and out of the huddle on time, control of the huddle calls and then his cadence, control of his cadence on the line of scrimmage. Is he is going through the checks, the processes he needs to? Communicating with the receivers, that type of stuff. And then again, throwing the ball where it needs to be thrown and making the right decisions. And like I said, I told you guys this before, when I'm done, I'm gonna take a look and see what the playbook tells us. Whether or not we spread the ball around properly and we used all of our assets out there or not."