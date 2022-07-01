Top 5 tight ends Washington will face in 2022

Washington fans are familiar with what Goedert can do on the field; he torched the Commanders for a combined 13 catches for 206 yards in two contests last season. But the four-year veteran was putting together impressive outings against a lot of teams in 2021.

One could argue that Goedert had his best performance. His 56 receptions on 73 targets for 830 yards and four touchdowns either tied, surpassed or were close to his career-highs. PFF would certainly say so; his 88.9 overall grade and 90.5 receiving grade were the best he's had in four seasons.

As good of a pass-catcher as Goedert was in 2021, his best skill has always been what he can do as a blocker. He helped the Eagles become the No. 1 rushing offense last season, as they averaged 159.7 yards per game.