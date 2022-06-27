Top 5 running backs Washington will face in 2022

The Browns have gone through more than their share of transitions on offense since Chubb was drafted in 2018 (and there's likely more on the way), but he has remained one of the few constants.

There's a reason for that, too: from the first time he stepped on the field, Chubb has been one of the NFL's better running backs.

Chubb, a second-round pick from Georgia, has many of the same qualities as Henry. He doesn't have Henry's height or weight, but he is a physical runner who takes pleasure in running over defenders. He's been one of the best in terms of yards after contact (he was second behind Taylor in 2021), and he was second in yards after contact per attempt (3.0) last season.

Chubb isn't used much in the passing game, but he is reliable when the ball is thrown his way. He caught 80% of his targets in 2021, and he had a stretch from Weeks 1-11 where he caught every pass thrown his way.

Chubb's physical style will be an advantage for him when the Browns play Washington in Week 17. Washington's front will have to match that as it hopefully makes a playoff push late in the season.