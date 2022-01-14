Top defensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The 2021 season is over for the Washington Football Team, and while things didn't go as planned, there were a few noteworthy moments that came from Ron Rivera's second season.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb had a colorful way to describe the defense's performance: "We left some meat on the bone." It's not the most conventional way to sum up the season, but it does fit. There were moments where the unit looked similar to the way it did in 2020. There were also head-scratching mistakes that showed some room for growth.

However the highs from the defense were evidence that there is still potential on that side of the ball. So, here's a look at some of the top defensive highlights from the season.

Washington gets to Tom Brady early

It was a daunting challenge that Washington faced after its bye week. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the trip to FedExField boasting the third-ranked offense. While it had lost a division matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the expectation was that the No. 1 scoring unit was going to run away with the contest.

It turned out that Washington had other plans.

The Burgundy & Gold jumped out to a 13-0 lead, which is partly credited to how well the defense was stifling Brady. The Buccaneers could only move 13 combined yards downfield on their first three drives, two of which were abruptly halted by interceptions from Brady. The second, which came from Bobby McCain, set Washington up at the Buccaneers' 31-yard line. Taylor Heinicke then took advantage of the short field by completing a 20-yard shot to DeAndre Carter.