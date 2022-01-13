Top offensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

The 2021 season is over for the Washington Football Team, and while things didn't go as planned, there were a few noteworthy moments that came from Ron Rivera’s second season.

Like the rest of the team, Washington's offense experienced several ups and downs. The highs offered flashes of the unit's potential, while the lows, created in part by injuries and playmakers being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, revealed there are still obstacles to address in the coming months of the offseason.

The positive is that Washington isn't continuing to build from scratch; when the majority of its weapons were on the field, it did show an ability to gain some traction. So, here's a look at some of the top offensive highlights from the season.

Washington goes on a historic drive to close out an upset over the Buccaneers

Washington had hung tough against the heavily-favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers all the way up to the fourth quarter in Week 10. It never trailed in the matchup and scored on all four of its drives in the first half. With that said, no lead is safe from Tom Brady.

Taylor Heinicke and the offense made sure Brady stayed on the sideline.

With nearly 11 minutes still left to play, Washington got to work at its own 20-yard line and went on a 19-play, 80-yard drive that ate up 10:26 off the clock. Heinicke, who finished the game with 256 yards and a touchdown, completed all six of his passes to five different receivers. Washington faced four third downs in that span and converted three of them -- the last was at the Buccaneers' 1-yard line and was followed by a score from Antonio Gibson.