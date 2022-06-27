News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Antonio Gandy-Golden making strides as blocking TE

Jun 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

06062022 OTAs 039
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were running through red zone drills when Antonio Gandy-Golden, now a tight end, flashed his wide receiver roots.

Gandy-Golden, who reported to OTAs weighing nearly 240 pounds, made a leaping catch over a defender for a touchdown. The pass-catching part of his new position was something he picked up quickly; while he hasn't made many acrobatic catches in NFL games yet, it happened often when he was the star wideout for Liberty.

Gandy-Golden proved during OTAs and minicamp that he could handle that part of being a tight end; blocking is another story, and Ron Rivera said how he develops in that area will determine whether he can find a role for himself.

Fortunately, the third-year pro made some strides in that area, and he's been able to lean on his teammates for guidance.

"I think he's coming along really well with it," said fellow tight end John Bates. "Obviously, it's a really hard thing to make that transition, but he's an athlete. He's a fast learner."

Gandy-Golden could learn plenty from Bates when it comes to clearing running lanes. According to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, Bates, a fifth-round pick in 2021, was the best run-blocking tight end in the NFL with a grade of 84.2.

Bates said Gandy-Golden already has the size and strength to be an effective blocking tight end. Now, he needs to focus on mastering the techniques. That aspect is huge, Bates said, and he feels like its an overlooked part of blocking.

"If you don't have correct technique, you're gonna get beat on the majority of the plays. So when it comes down to it, having the proper technique and targets and angles is everything."

Gandy-Golden has been enthusiastic about learning the finer points of being a tight end. He's been asking Bates and the rest of the tight end room for pointers, which is a good sign, considering how many resources he has at his disposal. Not only do the Commanders' tight ends have a diverse background -- many played other positions -- but they can ask players at other positions for tips as well.

'We can pick each other's brains and ask them what they see or think about a certain thing," Bates said. "We also have the ability to go up to offensive linemen and get their perspective on blocking."

Related Links

Rivera had his eye on Gandy-Golden as he went from one position group to the next during individual drills. And yes, it was an offseason practice with no pads, but he could see improvements.

"You see his blocking technique in terms of his footwork, his hand placement, the way he's setting himself and being in a good football position," Rivera said.

One thing that has impressed Rivera has been Gandy-Golden's willingness to learn. He's been "jumping in and giving it a real go," and it's paid off for him.

"We wanna make sure he knows those assignments and where he is headed," Rivera said. "We know his skillset as a receiver. It's the size that we really like. To be a guy that can run and play basically the U or the F position for us. We feel pretty good about what he's bringing to the table right now, but it will come down to his ability to block."

The real test for Gandy-Golden will come during training camp when the pads come on and he'll have to fight for a roster spot in an already talented tight end room. However, if he can master the blocking portion of his new responsibilities, he has as a good shot to make his case.

All reports indicate that he's off to a good start.

"If you have some size and some athletic ability and you are a guy that has ball skills, I think you can transition very well to that position," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Top 5 running backs Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com will spend the next six weeks looking at the top players Washington will face at each position, starting with the running backs.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chase Young works out with Von Miller

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 27, 2022.

news

Dyami Brown coming into Year 2 with confidence boost

Brown is heading into his second season, and he's more of himself as well as his knowledge of the offense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz's hunger for football

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 24, 2022.

news

Carson Wentz excited to play with 'explosive' Curtis Samuel

Wentz has seen Samuel's talent from afar. Now, he's ready to experience that talent in person.

news

Dear Commanders Family...

First-round pick Jahan Dotson picks up the pen to tell his story of being drafted in his own words.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reflecting on Brig Owens' distinguished career

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 23, 2022.

news

Washington signs 2022 draft class

The team's eight-player draft class signed their contracts after mandatory minicamp and will next step on the field at training camp.

news

Former strong safety, Ring of Fame inductee Brig Owens passes away at age 79

Owens was a mainstay of the team's secondary in the 1960s and 1970s.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson part of the competition at punt return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, June 22, 2022.

news

Coming off a career year, Jon Allen still has room to grow

Allen was the most consistent defensive lineman on the Commanders' roster in 2021. Heading into his sixth season, Sam Mills III believes he can still improve.

Advertising