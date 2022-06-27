Antonio Gandy-Golden making strides as blocking TE

Rivera had his eye on Gandy-Golden as he went from one position group to the next during individual drills. And yes, it was an offseason practice with no pads, but he could see improvements.

"You see his blocking technique in terms of his footwork, his hand placement, the way he's setting himself and being in a good football position," Rivera said.

One thing that has impressed Rivera has been Gandy-Golden's willingness to learn. He's been "jumping in and giving it a real go," and it's paid off for him.

"We wanna make sure he knows those assignments and where he is headed," Rivera said. "We know his skillset as a receiver. It's the size that we really like. To be a guy that can run and play basically the U or the F position for us. We feel pretty good about what he's bringing to the table right now, but it will come down to his ability to block."

The real test for Gandy-Golden will come during training camp when the pads come on and he'll have to fight for a roster spot in an already talented tight end room. However, if he can master the blocking portion of his new responsibilities, he has as a good shot to make his case.

All reports indicate that he's off to a good start.