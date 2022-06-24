Dyami Brown coming into Year 2 with confidence boost

And in fairness to Brown, some of that did carry over to the pros during his rookie season. Three of his catches resulted in gains of at least 20 yards, including a 48-yarder against the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, Brown's production wasn't close to what he wanted for himself. There was a five-game stretch where he received zero targets and was featured in just 24 offensive snaps.

So, he spent the offseason watching film and taking notes on what he needed to learn and improve upon.

"For me, it was just being able to understand how to use my speed," Brown said. "Then there was another thing about just being aggressive and being who I am. A lot of the times, I was being passive just because I was like, 'I'm not sure if I should do it or not.' So, having that understanding of 'just go ahead and go get it.'"

It's clear that self-assessment has paid off, because Brown has looked more comfortable with himself this offseason, and that's "huge," according to Terrell.