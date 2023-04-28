Top quotes from Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes

On how he would describe his game:

"I'm a ball-hawking, physical cornerback, honestly. I'm gonna get the ball. I'm gonna go score with it. That's something I pride myself on, and that's what I plan on doing at Washington."

On his size:

"I've never once gotten on the field thinking about my size and what I can or what I can't do. I just go out there and play ball. That's something I did all my life, and I don't have anything to say to it. I let my play do all the talking."

On how it feels to be in the building:

"It just feels surreal, you know? Came here for a 30 visit and enjoyed it. Met some great people and now I'm here for good now and just ready to go to work."



On the reaction has been with his family, friends and former teammates:

"Oh, they was excited. They are just ready to see the journey, honestly. They know what type of person I am and how hard of worker I am. They know I'm going to do good wherever."

On what point in his career he thought he could be a first round pick:

"I would say after my freshman season. Did really well in the SEC with an all SEC schedule and after that I was just like, yeah, I can do this for a long time at the highest level."

On what his biggest improvement to his game has been in recent years:

"Honestly, just getting mentally stronger, honestly, that's all it is. I try to play the game above the neck and that's helped me out a long way. That's how I'm here right now."

On where he grew most last season:

"Honestly just staying focused more, more focused and putting myself in a better position to make plays on the ball."

On going up against great receivers in the SEC and if any of them stand out:

"I wouldn't say a matchup stands out, but you know as you see, you're going against the best receivers week in and week out, no matter who you playing and that just how is it gonna be in the NFL. You're going against the best of the best and you gotta come prepared, honestly."

On if he is more comfortable with one type of defense over another:

"Honestly, at Mississippi State we had a lot of different coverages, so you had to be comfortable in all of 'em. So I wouldn't just give a specific I'm good at man or good at zone. It's a combination of both of 'em."