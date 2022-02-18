Torrey Smith: Rivera was 'one of my favorite coaches that I've ever had'

There are many messages that Rivera often preaches, one of the most popular being "Don't draw me a map unless you've been there." It's a mantra that he lives by, and it's why Smith and other players hold Rivera in such high regard.

"I think that really helps when you're talking to somebody who's been there," Smith said. "Or he's doing something he knows is beneficial to you and to the team. Because he's been there as a player and as a coach."

It was clear from the start of Rivera's tenure in Washington that his players bought what he was selling, and that played a role in the team winning the NFC East in his first season while he was fighting a cancer diagnosis. His players got a look at that battle on a regular basis (he didn't miss a game while going through treatment), and it made them want to play for him even more.

"He always talks about strength, 60 minutes in a game, and then you can see when he was fighting [cancer] and what he was going through during training camp," said safety Kam Curl. "[He] just never quit because that's something hard to go through, especially when you're trying to run a football team."

The Commander' 2021 season under Rivera didn't go as planned, as they finished 7-10, but it wasn't because of a lack of belief in his philosophy. Injuries and COVID-19 cases helped bring any playoff hopes to a halt after a four-game win streak set the team up for another division crown.

Rivera still believes in his team, though, saying the 2022 offseason will be critical to his plans for the franchise.

"It's time I think that we see this team start to take that big step forward," Rivera said.

And Smith knows Rivera is the right person to take the Commanders down that path.