Transcripts | Antonio Williams Night 2

On if he was surprised he was picked by Washington:

"No, sir. I had a great visit with the Commanders a couple weeks ago and walked away with a great feeling about it, so not surprised. And truly blessed and excited to get to work in D.C."

On what the team is getting in him:

"They're getting a guy that's going to come in and work and be dependable and reliable every day. I think consistency is what's going to separate me from the rest, so that's my goal. Just put my head down and go to work every day."

On how he would describe his game:

"I would say I'm just a smooth operator out there on the field, whether that's running a route, making somebody miss, making a acrobatic catch. I just play real smooth out there and just have a lot of confidence in myself and what I can do."

On lowering his drop rate in 2025:

"I think, obviously, you always gotta focus and see the ball through the catch point, but I think a lot of those drops that they gave me the year before were flukes. I got a lot of confidence in my hands, but I mean, you gotta go watch the drops that they gave me. I went over with the team and I was like, 'Ah.' But yeah, I'm always looking for ways to get better, so yeah I definitely didn't want to have that many drops again this year."

On what he brings to the special teams unit:

"Explosiveness. A guy that's going to catch the ball, make something happen, but as a punt returner your first job is to secure the ball and create good field position for the offense. So, just a spark on special teams."

On what he liked about his visit to Washington:

"I mean, I think first the thing that excited me was just the place. It was really only my second time ever in my life going to D.C. and it was just good weather, good vibes, good people and then getting to meet with the coaches and all the player personnel and everybody, I just walked away with a feeling that they were very interested and that if I did make it to 71 it was a good chance that they were going to take me."

On playing with QB Jayden Daniels:

"I'm excited. I think in my mind this is one my places that I really wanted to go and I can't wait to meet him. I already got a lot of respect for him, just the way he represents himself through the media and off the field. So, I like him a lot."

On the team's vision for him in the offense:

"We really haven't got into all the specifics yet, but as you know, I get down there next week or whenever camp starts, I'm sure those discussions will be in play."

On playing with WR Terry McLaurin:

"I'm ecstatic, man. I think I can definitely learn from a guy [veteran] like him that's been in the league for so long and done it at a high level for so long. So, it is a copycat league, so you are always trying to watch other guys and learn from them. So, I'll definitely be doing that."

On players he grew up watching:

"Yeah, I think some of my favorite receivers of all time are like [NFL WR] Odell Beckham Jr., [Los Angeles Rams WR] Davante Adams, [Former NFL WR] Antonio Brown. And then, right now I would say it's JSN [Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba]."

On where he watched the draft and who he was with:

"I'm in Charlotte. I had to tell everybody to be quiet and I came out here [laughs]. So, a lot of family and friends, we're just excited that my name was called and ready to celebrate."