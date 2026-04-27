Transcripts | RB Kaytron Allen

On getting the call from Washington:

"Man, it's a blessing, man. Close to the crib, man. And just seeing that smile on my mom's face, man. I'm glad I got this opportunity. I can't wait. I'm ready to get to work. Send me the playbook right now."

On what he thinks he can add in Washington:

"Man, I, I feel like I'm going to be a great competitor like in the room, bring everybody along and just be ready to work. I'm ready to get to work right now. I feel like I'm a competitor and me being in the room, I feel like it's going to make everybody better for sure. And I just can't wait to join Washington, man. It's closer to the crib. I can't wait, man. It's a blessing, man. You feel me? I don't even, it is a blessing though."

On if he grew up a Washington fan:

"Nah, I didn't. But it's closer to the crib, I'm a fan now [laughs]."

On having a background in basketball:

"Yeah, I feel like just dribbling the ball and stuff like that, the way I move. I feel like it kind of contributes to me playing basketball. It's kind of familiar, the moves and stuff, how you move, you don't got a ball, you don't got a basketball, you got a football in your hands. So, I feel like you playing basketball, it played a big part of me how I play running back. I just feel like people don't understand, they underestimate that, that I can move and stuff like that. So man, I'm happy, man. I'm excited, man. For sure."

On his strength as a runner:

"Man, I feel like I can do everything as a running back. I feel like people don't respect it enough, but I feel like I can, strength, toughness, physicality, everything. I put everything into a running back that you need in the running back. I feel like I do that well and it is going to be on full display and I'm ready to go right now, man. I'm ready to play right now. Put the rock in my hands, I'm ready to go."

On making everyone better around him:

"I just feel like when players around me, man, they got no other choice but to get better around me just because my work ethic and I go about playing football. I love football, so I put everything into it and I just feel like you're around me, you gotta love football or if not, it's going to show. But man, I'm a great team guy, man. I just can't get wait to get there and get ready to get to work and stuff like that, man. I'm ready."

On if he talked to Washington throughout the draft process and on if he was surprised Washington drafted him:

"Man, no, I don't, but man, I'm just blessed with the opportunity. I'm just ready to get to work and I'm ready to play ball. What I love to do, I'm a football player and you can see it's going to be on full display."

On RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt having success as a seventh round pick:

"Man, I feel like if they draft me, that mean they want me to come there and do something special and I'm ready for it. I'm ready for the challenge and I'm ready to get to work, man. And I'm a great team guy, you feel me. Like I said before, man, I make everybody around me better. Football, defense, offense, special teams, it don't matter what it is. Organization, I'm make everybody around me get better."

On playing with QB Jayden Daniels:

"It's crazy, man. He's special, man. I can't wait to be in the same backfield as him and it's going to be something special, man, that people don't understand, you feel me, underestimate and I'm ready to get to work, man. Honestly, put the ball in my hands, I'm ready to go right now."

On LB Sonny Styles:

"Yeah, a great linebacker, man. He's determined he loves football too and just his work ethic and he's a great football player and I just can't wait to go against him and compete and get better every day. Make him better and he makes me better."

On his nickname:

"I prefer Fat Man. That's my nickname my mom gave me when I was a jit. I was a fat baby and everybody in the town call me Fat Man and hopefully I keep it going in Washington. They call me Fat Man and when I score all you hear is Fat Man, you feel me? It is going to be something special, man. I can't wait."

On ball security:

"Man, I'm proud of it. You feel me? I take great pride in it because you got everybody's dreams and aspirations in your hands. So, I take great pride in it, and that's something I won't do and I take pride in not doing turnovers and stuff. That's not who I am. And [the] football, I take great care of because I love football and I don't want nobody else taking my dream aspiration in a way."