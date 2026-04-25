Transcripts | OLB Joshua Josephs

On getting picked:

"Honestly, I guess sigh of relief or like a breath of fresh air. You get what I'm saying, like the weight's finally over. And now that I'm here, I'm just blessed to be in this position and I'm very grateful that I'm a Commander."

On if it was a surprise that Washington picked him:

"Nah, I wouldn't say it was a total surprise really. When I was on my 30-visit, I felt like when I talked to AP [General Manager Adam Peters] I feel like we connected really well and I just had a great conversation with him and with all the coaches and my position coach, everything. So, I'm not surprised at that. And it's just crazy, man. My mom's a big like [Head Coach] Dan Quinn fan, so it's just very crazy that I'm here."

On why his mom is a big fan of Quinn:

"I feel like when I got to a point in of my age where like football started to kind of take over, he was at the Falcons at the time and since she lived in Georgia, she just adopted that culture and she always believed he was an amazing coach and she just respected him and got a lot appreciation towards him."

On if he told Quinn about his mom:

"Yeah, actually he blessed me with a picture, so we took a picture together and I got to send it to my mom and stuff. So, she got that so I really appreciate him for that."

On when they took the picture:

"When I was on my 30-visit. I think my 30-visit was like April 16th or 15th or 14th, something like that."

On if his mom will come to rookie minicamp:

"Nah [laughs]. She's definitely going to come up there, of course, but I don't know [laughs]."

On how his mom feels about Quinn being a fan of him:

"Definitely ecstatic. I believe she is just happy. Probably happiest he's ever been, but yeah, it is very good. It's a blessing and it's just unbelievable."

On how he can contribute in year one:

"Really, I set standards high for myself, so I believe I'll be able to make a very dominant impact on that field and just contribute to the success of our team."

On his biggest strength:

"I'm very ball savvy. I really understand the game, and I understand concepts and I watch a lot of film. That's one of my biggest strengths. I wouldn't say that's my biggest strength, but it is definitely up there. I can't think off the top of my head what my biggest strength would be, but definitely that."

On how his wingspan has helped him:

"So, I mean, that just helped me in general in pass rush, run defense, a whole bunch of situations like that. But when it came to basketball, I was always the locked down defender. If there was a best player on the court and he was giving us problems, I stopped playing basketball eighth grade, but up until that point there was somebody on the court giving us problem I was the person guarding him. So, it definitely helped in basketball, but really when it comes to football, my length is just, I want to say it's definitely one of my biggest strengths, but I can't say it's my biggest strength because the way I utilize it and the way I know I can utilize it even more is just crazy. So, there's that."

On what stood out to him about Washington:

"How everybody who was saying AP and Dan Quinn, they changed the culture. They made it just a more player type team. Everything they do for the players, even when the strength coach was giving me a tour at the facility and giving me breakdowns about the things that was just added and the things they plan to add because players are asking for these things and just, that's what really stood out for me."

On playing against QB Jayden Daniels in college:

"Shout out him. I got my first collegiate sack on him, so that was that game when I happened. And I remember we put belt, yeah [laughs], so it was bad [laughs]. But that game, yeah, that game was just fun because it was my first like collegiate sack and I had a couple pressures on him on top of that."

On what he remembers about the sack on Daniels:

"We had like a tech stunt. So, the three-tec next to me, he stabbed the gap. I just ran up and under and I basically came free. By the time the guard tried to reach out for me, I just dipped under his shoulder. And then I was like head up with him and he tried to side step but I ended up grabbing him, that's it."