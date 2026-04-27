Transcripts | C Matt Gulbin

On what he brings to Washington:

"I think I bring a tenacity. I'm going to do my best to try to elevate the offensive line room and do whatever I can to get the Commanders winning and winning Super Bowls."

*On where he feels most comfortable: *"Yeah, I mean, I feel comfortable in all three interior positions. Left guard, center, right guard. I think I've been able to succeed at all three of those spots because of my football knowledge and how I go about my preparation. And my overall understanding of my job and what I need to get done."

On playing for multiple schools:

"Yeah, so I mean, I've had two amazing coaches and two amazing o-line coaches. [Michigan State Offensive Line] Coach Nick Tabacca and [Former Michigan State Offensive Line] Coach Jim Michalczik, they've really shaped me into the man I am today and also the football player I am today. So, I've been blessed to have two really great men coaching me and I'm excited to continue at the next level."

*On potentially starting for Washington: *"It's cool. It's very humbling but I'm not really focused on that. I'm focused on getting to work and doing whatever I can to be my best version of myself and do whatever I can to help the Commanders win."

On Washington's interest in him:

"I had a Zoom meeting with Coach Stape [Offensive Line Coach Darnell Stapleton] a while back and I felt like I did a good job on that but I really liked Coach Stape. I liked the whole offensive people that were on that Zoom. I knew that they knew about me, but I'm super excited that they believed in me and picked me."