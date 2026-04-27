Transcripts | QB Athan Kaliakmanis

On getting drafted by the team:

"Yeah, I mean, I couldn't believe it. It's a dream come true. I wanted to be a Commander. I loved the coaching staff when I went on my visit there. I was so excited. I can't wait to get coached, man. I'm so excited."

On why he wanted to come to Washington:

"Yeah, I want to do whatever I can to help the team win. You know, I'm going to be on a, I'm going to be on a roster with a great group, group of QBs, and I can't wait to learn and take something away from every single one of them. They all have a great resume. They've all been big time quarterbacks and whatever I can do to help the team win, that's what I want to do."

On where he's improved the most during his transition from the University of Minnesota to Rutgers University:

"I think I improved in all areas in my life. Number one, that was my relationship with God and then number two, just being better with my teammates, being with my teammates all the time. Just growing as a person and as a player. I think, you know, being young, going into college and, you know, having limited experience in terms of reading defenses and doing stuff like that, it took a lot of growth for me to do. And I'm just appreciative for everyone that's been in my corner."

On who he spoke to during his visit:

"Yeah, I mean, I was there about a week and a half, two weeks ago now. I believe it was the 13th of April. I talked to everybody. I talk to all the coaches, [Head] coach [Dan] Quinn, [Offensive Coordinator] coach Blough, [Quarterbacks] coach [D.J.] Williams, I am coach, everybody, literally everybody. I talk to everybody. I shook hands with everybody. And what I loved was how everybody's connected, everyone's together. And I felt that when I went into that building. The culture is live and I come from a place with every culture. So that's what I do. That's what I live for, and I just, I loved being in that building."

On the offense that Blough wants to build:

"Yeah, I'm really confident in Coach. He has a lot of experience. I was telling him, 'I remember watching you play in college'. So, um, I can't wait. I can't wait. I think he's a really smart mind. I think, I'm just really excited to be there and that's really it. My emotions are, you know, so high because I wanted to be a Commander and I'm just super thankful for the opportunity they gave me."

On QB Jayden Daniels and QB Marcus Mariota:

"Oh my gosh. I mean, two elite level quarterbacks. Then you got [QB] Sam Hartman as well, who is an elite quarterback as well. I think those guys are, I mean, who else would you want to learn from? Being in my position, I think being able to, you know, be, become the best player that I could possibly can and just get incrementally better every single day. That's what I'm going to show up and I'm going to do."

On playing against LB Sonny Styles in college and being teammates with him now:

"Yeah, I mean, Sonny, I told Sonny after the Ohio State game. I said, 'I'm going to see you again'. And I was really referring to the next level but turns out we're on the same team. He's a great football player. I remember watching film on him and like, this guy can move, this guy could fly. This guy could get the areas fast. I was really hoping I wouldn't have to play against him. I'm happy he's on my team, for sure."

On quarterbacks he models his game after:

"Yeah, like growing up I was a big 2000s to like 80s, 90s quarterback guy, so I watched a lot of [Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben] Roethlisberger, you know, [Pittsburgh Steelers QB] Aaron Rogers, [Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB] Tom Brady, [Former Denver Broncos QB] Peyton Manning, [Former New Orleans Saints QB] Drew Brees, [Former Kansas City Chiefs QB] Joe Montana. I really loved [Former Denver Broncos QB] John Elway, [Former Minnesota Vikings QB] Brett Favre, you know, I grew up watching the guys that were pocket passers, but they got out of the pocket and they can make those plays and just, yeah, I took, I like to take something from everybody. I like to take pieces from everybody's game, even quarterbacks in college. Guys that were younger than me coming in, I was taking pieces from their game. I just like to take pieces from everybody. I love to learn and I love to grow."

On why he felt better about throwing the ball last year:

"I think it was just constant work with my teammates, you know, throwing before practice, throwing, you know, off season every weekend, every day, throwing, like, we were always throwing. We were building that connection. I think that's what, that's what made the season, what it was."