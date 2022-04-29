News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Reactions, grades and more

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:12 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that the Commanders got a speedy, versatile receiver in Jahan Dotson.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders taking Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about what separates Jahan Dotson from a typical short, speedy receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders taking Jahan Dotson with their first-round pick.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at players the Commanders could target on Day 2.

-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler gives a mock draft for Rounds 2 and 3.

-- WTOP's Rob Woodfork reports on Jahan Dotson being drafted by the Commanders with the 16th overall pick.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives his analysis for the Commanders' first-round pick.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at the grades the Commanders received for their first-round pick.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison looks at what to expect from Jahan Dotson in his first season.

-- CBS Sports' Dan Schneier reports on Jahan Dotson joining the Commanders.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert provides instant analysis on the Commanders drafting Jahan Dotson.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Ron Rivera comparing Jahan Dotson to DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Command the Draft

-- Dotson ready to add his skills to Commanders offense

-- Social Media Roundup | Commanders select Jahan Dotson with 11th overall pick

-- 5 things to know about WR Jahan Dotson

-- Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

-- Full list of the Commanders' 2022 draft picks

