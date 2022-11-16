Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera wants Commanders to turn all their focus to next opponent

The Washington Commanders pulled off the upset of the year on Monday Night Football against the Eagles by holding onto the ball for more than 40 minutes, playing sound defense and relying on an impressive ground performance. Moments like that should be recognized, and it was a monumental statement that showed what Washington is capable of against the league's premier teams.

But it is Wednesday now, and head coach Ron Rivera wants his team to focus all its attention on the next opponent. That would be the Houston Texans, who are itching to get their own season back on track.

"I said this yesterday, we'll come up against a very well-coached team, very disciplined team," Rivera said. "Coach [Lovie] Smith has a plan. He does things very regimented and he is very steadfast in the way he does it, which I really believe is one of the right ways to do it."

The Texans are 1-7-1 in Smith's first season, which on the surface would indicate that they are not playing their best football. But take a closer look, and it is clear that Houston is much more competitive than its record indicates. They have lost five games by eight points or fewer and did manage to hang with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

There are also several offensive pieces that could hurt the Commanders like running back Damien Pierce and wideout Brandin Cooks. Pierce is fifth in the NFL with 772 rushing yards, while Cooks is quarterback Davis Mills' favorite target with 391 yards.

That is why Rivera is telling his team not to look too far ahead at a potential playoff run. The Texans may be a team in transition, but they have enough talent to derail all the momentum gained by the primetime victory.