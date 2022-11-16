News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera wants Commanders to turn all their focus to next opponent

Nov 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW111622

The Washington Commanders pulled off the upset of the year on Monday Night Football against the Eagles by holding onto the ball for more than 40 minutes, playing sound defense and relying on an impressive ground performance. Moments like that should be recognized, and it was a monumental statement that showed what Washington is capable of against the league's premier teams.

But it is Wednesday now, and head coach Ron Rivera wants his team to focus all its attention on the next opponent. That would be the Houston Texans, who are itching to get their own season back on track.

"I said this yesterday, we'll come up against a very well-coached team, very disciplined team," Rivera said. "Coach [Lovie] Smith has a plan. He does things very regimented and he is very steadfast in the way he does it, which I really believe is one of the right ways to do it."

The Texans are 1-7-1 in Smith's first season, which on the surface would indicate that they are not playing their best football. But take a closer look, and it is clear that Houston is much more competitive than its record indicates. They have lost five games by eight points or fewer and did manage to hang with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

There are also several offensive pieces that could hurt the Commanders like running back Damien Pierce and wideout Brandin Cooks. Pierce is fifth in the NFL with 772 rushing yards, while Cooks is quarterback Davis Mills' favorite target with 391 yards.

That is why Rivera is telling his team not to look too far ahead at a potential playoff run. The Texans may be a team in transition, but they have enough talent to derail all the momentum gained by the primetime victory.

"I'm not getting ahead of ourselves. We're gonna focus in on winning one game at a time," I've already seen stuff, people talking about what happens the next two weeks and then going into the Giants. No, we can't get ahead of ourselves.

PHOTOS | Top Photos from Week 10

Take a look back at the best photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

week100001
1 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100002
2 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100003
3 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100004
4 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100005
5 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100006
6 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100007
7 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100008
8 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100009
9 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100010
10 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100011
11 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100012
12 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100013
13 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100014
14 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100015
15 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100016
16 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100017
17 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100018
18 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100019
19 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100020
20 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100021
21 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100022
22 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100023
23 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100024
24 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100025
25 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100026
26 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100027
27 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100028
28 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100029
29 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100030
30 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100031
31 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100032
32 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100033
33 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100034
34 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100035
35 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100036
36 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100037
37 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100038
38 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100039
39 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100040
40 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100041
41 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100042
42 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100043
43 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100044
44 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100045
45 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100046
46 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100047
47 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100048
48 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100049
49 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100050
50 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100051
51 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100052
52 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100053
53 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100054
54 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100055
55 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100056
56 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100057
57 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100058
58 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100059
59 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100060
60 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100061
61 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100062
62 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100063
63 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100064
64 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100065
65 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100066
66 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100067
67 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100068
68 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100069
69 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100070
70 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100071
71 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100072
72 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100073
73 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100074
74 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100075
75 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100076
76 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100077
77 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100078
78 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100079
79 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100080
80 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100081
81 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100082
82 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100083
83 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100084
84 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100085
85 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100086
86 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100087
87 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100088
88 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100089
89 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100090
90 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100091
91 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100092
92 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100093
93 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100094
94 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100095
95 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100096
96 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100097
97 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100098
98 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100099
99 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100100
100 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100101
101 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100102
102 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100103
103 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100104
104 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100105
105 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100106
106 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100107
107 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100108
108 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100109
109 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100110
110 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100111
111 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100112
112 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100113
113 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100114
114 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100115
115 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100116
116 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100117
117 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100118
118 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100119
119 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100120
120 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100121
121 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100122
122 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100123
123 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100124
124 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100125
125 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100126
126 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100127
127 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100128
128 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100129
129 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100130
130 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100131
131 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100132
132 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100133
133 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100134
134 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100135
135 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100136
136 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100137
137 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100138
138 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100139
139 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100140
140 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100141
141 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100142
142 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100143
143 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100144
144 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100145
145 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100146
146 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100147
147 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100148
148 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100149
149 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100150
150 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100151
151 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100152
152 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100153
153 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100154
154 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100155
155 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100156
156 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100157
157 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100158
158 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100159
159 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100160
160 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100161
161 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100162
162 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100163
163 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100164
164 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100165
165 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100166
166 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100167
167 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100168
168 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100169
169 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100170
170 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100171
171 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
week100172
172 / 172
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Down go the Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Turner preaches consistency in pursuit of snapping offensive lull

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke's last game vs. Eagles still fresh on his mind

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prep for MNF matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera pleased with Benjamin St-Juste's progress

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dax Milne looks back on first NFL touchdown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Week 9 reflections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera named Commanders' Salute to Service award nominee

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kevin O'Connell is impressed with Terry McLaurin's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera reflects on late mother Delores

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Advertising