Numbers to know from Washington's win over Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders stunned the NFL world by beating the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' thrilling win:

17:38

What is a solid strategy for ensuring one of the league's most dynamic and potent offenses does not inflict damage? Simple -- Do not let the unit get on the field very much.

In the first half of last night's contest, Washington limited Philadelphia to just 6:11 time of possession thanks to the Commanders defense being disruptive and the offense's incredible turnaround on the third-down conversions front.

The success on third downs, combined with just overall great play-calling and execution from the Commanders offense, saw the unit stay on the field for a staggering 23:49 minutes in the first half, the team's highest of the season. Washington was productive with the possession and put up 20 points, the most first half points it has recorded since Oct. 2020 vs. Dallas.