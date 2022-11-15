News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Numbers to know from Washington's win over Philadelphia

Nov 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

The Washington Commanders stunned the NFL world by beating the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' thrilling win:

17:38

What is a solid strategy for ensuring one of the league's most dynamic and potent offenses does not inflict damage? Simple -- Do not let the unit get on the field very much.

In the first half of last night's contest, Washington limited Philadelphia to just 6:11 time of possession thanks to the Commanders defense being disruptive and the offense's incredible turnaround on the third-down conversions front.

The success on third downs, combined with just overall great play-calling and execution from the Commanders offense, saw the unit stay on the field for a staggering 23:49 minutes in the first half, the team's highest of the season. Washington was productive with the possession and put up 20 points, the most first half points it has recorded since Oct. 2020 vs. Dallas.

The first half time of possession margin, 17:38, is Washington's highest first half time of possession margin in franchise history. That stat highlighted a stark gap that did not close all that significantly as the game wore on. By the game's end, the Commanders had 40:24 minutes of possession while Eagles had just 19:36. Washington now leads the league with an average time of possession of 32:31.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 10

Check out the photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for their night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

17

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has developed comfort and chemistry with wide receiver Terry McLaurin over the last couple seasons, and the connection between the two delivered one of the Commanders' biggest offensive threats against the Eagles yesterday.

After McLaurin's rookie season in 2019, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay called Washington's No. 17 one of the hardest receiver he has ever had to cover, and McLaurin continued to back up that statement in last night's game. He caught five of seven targets for 90 yards on Slay, which was the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15 of 2021. McLaurin finished the game with eight catches for 128 yards.

Washington's Week 10 win will go down as yet another impressive installment in the history of McLaurin's matchups against Philly. His 128 total receiving yards last night is his most in a single game since recording a career-high 130, also against the Eagles, on Dec. 15, 2019.

McLaurin now has four 100-yard receiving games in nine total games against the Eagles. Other than McLaurin, the Eagles have not allowed a wide receiver to compile 80-plus receiving yards in a single game this season, and the wide receiver did it twice.

