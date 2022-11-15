Numbers to know from Washington's win over Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders stunned the NFL world by beating the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' thrilling win:
17:38
What is a solid strategy for ensuring one of the league's most dynamic and potent offenses does not inflict damage? Simple -- Do not let the unit get on the field very much.
In the first half of last night's contest, Washington limited Philadelphia to just 6:11 time of possession thanks to the Commanders defense being disruptive and the offense's incredible turnaround on the third-down conversions front.
The success on third downs, combined with just overall great play-calling and execution from the Commanders offense, saw the unit stay on the field for a staggering 23:49 minutes in the first half, the team's highest of the season. Washington was productive with the possession and put up 20 points, the most first half points it has recorded since Oct. 2020 vs. Dallas.
The first half time of possession margin, 17:38, is Washington's highest first half time of possession margin in franchise history. That stat highlighted a stark gap that did not close all that significantly as the game wore on. By the game's end, the Commanders had 40:24 minutes of possession while Eagles had just 19:36. Washington now leads the league with an average time of possession of 32:31.
Check out the photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for their night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
17
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has developed comfort and chemistry with wide receiver Terry McLaurin over the last couple seasons, and the connection between the two delivered one of the Commanders' biggest offensive threats against the Eagles yesterday.
After McLaurin's rookie season in 2019, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay called Washington's No. 17 one of the hardest receiver he has ever had to cover, and McLaurin continued to back up that statement in last night's game. He caught five of seven targets for 90 yards on Slay, which was the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15 of 2021. McLaurin finished the game with eight catches for 128 yards.
Washington's Week 10 win will go down as yet another impressive installment in the history of McLaurin's matchups against Philly. His 128 total receiving yards last night is his most in a single game since recording a career-high 130, also against the Eagles, on Dec. 15, 2019.
McLaurin now has four 100-yard receiving games in nine total games against the Eagles. Other than McLaurin, the Eagles have not allowed a wide receiver to compile 80-plus receiving yards in a single game this season, and the wide receiver did it twice.
11
It has been 11 years since a Washington kicker did what Joey Slye did last night. In the final seconds of the first half, Slye nailed a 58-yard field goal to extend Washington's lead to six points in the closing seconds of the first half. The last time a Burgundy & Gold kicker made a field goal of similar distance was in 2011, when Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco.
The 58-yard field goal was the longest of Slye's career, and the longest made field goal against the Eagles all-time by a Washington kicker. Slye connected on three other field goals last night -- for 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he hit two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game. With Slye rising to the moment when called upon, the Commanders were able to keep building momentum and ultimately topple the final undefeated team in the NFL this season.