Washington found winning formula against Eagles

McLaurin, however, passed the credit to his quarterback after the game.

"He is going to continue to give us chances to make plays down the field on the perimeter, he is going to extend plays with his legs and get the tough yards," McLaurin said. "He is going to get us in the right situations."

Putting Washington's offensive success, its defense still had to go against one of the units in the league. Fortunately, the progress that Washington had made over recent weeks, despite not having Cole Holcomb, its best tackler, and going through a shakeup in the second, came to a head against the Eagles in what was perhaps the unit's best performance.

The stats that Washington allowed -- less than 200 passing yards and less than 100 rushing yards -- are certainly noteworthy. However, it was turnovers, which eluded Washington for much of the season that ended up playing the biggest role in the outcome.

It is always a positive to force takeaways, especially against a team like the Eagles that had only given up three all year. But Washington was also able to turn those opportunities into 10 points. Those points came off a takeaway from Darrick Forrest, who came down with an interception off a pass intended for A.J. Brown and a fumble recovery caused by Benjamin St-Juste.