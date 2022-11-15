News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington found winning formula against Eagles

Nov 15, 2022 at 05:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

EF300907
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson Jr. was met by a wall of midnight green jerseys as the Philadelphia Eagles tried to keep him out of the end zone on Monday Night Football, but the Washington Commanders running back was not going to be denied.

Robinson kept churning his legs, and as he inched closer to the goal line, Taylor Heinicke slowly raised his hands in the air. Then Robinson stretched the ball across the plane, and Heinicke did not need to wait for the call. Touchdown. He gave a fist pump to celebrate the Commanders going up 17-14 to take a lead it never relinquished in a 32-21 victory.

In many ways, Washington (5-5) finally looked like the team it has strived to be all season. Its offense doubled and tripled down on its dedication to the ball; Terry McLaurin was targeted early and often in the first half; and the defense, which has been on an upward trend for weeks, made a statement that it can compete with the league's top playmakers.

It took nine weeks to get in a consistent groove, but it looks like Washington has found a winning formula.

"We felt if we could control the line of scrimmage and run the ball, we could slow things down," said coach Ron Rivera. "That's what we were able to do."

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 10

Check out the photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for their night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

EF300189
1 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC205451 1
2 / 81
EF203312
3 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF203278
4 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF203234
5 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC205896
6 / 81
KC205792
7 / 81
KC205615
8 / 81
EF300289
9 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC205697
10 / 81
KC205650
11 / 81
KC205710
12 / 81
KC205853
13 / 81
DSC01310
14 / 81
KC205886
15 / 81
DSC01316
16 / 81
KC206277
17 / 81
KC206214
18 / 81
KC206104
19 / 81
KC205995
20 / 81
EF300267
21 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300395
22 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300316
23 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300303
24 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300309
25 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300581
26 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300626
27 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300619
28 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300692
29 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC206385
30 / 81
KC206515
31 / 81
EF300701
32 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300816
33 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300796
34 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC206918
35 / 81
EF300907
36 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC207302
37 / 81
EF300957
38 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300926
39 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC207167
40 / 81
EF300938
41 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC207161
42 / 81
KC207010
43 / 81
KC207207
44 / 81
KC207240
45 / 81
KC207234
46 / 81
EF300989
47 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301072
48 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF300863
49 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301024
50 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301188
51 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC01793
52 / 81
DSC01864
53 / 81
DSC02019
54 / 81
DSC02002
55 / 81
EF301477
56 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301364
57 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301316
58 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC207788
59 / 81
EF301382
60 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301295
61 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301537
62 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC207831
63 / 81
KC207853
64 / 81
EF301548
65 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301603
66 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC02217
67 / 81
DSC02157
68 / 81
DSC02109
69 / 81
DSC02146
70 / 81
DSC02419
71 / 81
DSC02366
72 / 81
EF301612
73 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
kick
74 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301634
75 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF301756
76 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC208207
77 / 81
KC208444
78 / 81
EF301769
79 / 81
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
KC208498
80 / 81
KC208407
81 / 81
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Washington knew all week that the plan to pull off an upset that many believe improbably relied on keeping Jalen Hurts, who had directed an offense that was third in total offense, off the field. After the sack-fumble to start the game, Washington executed this to near perfection by building four scoring drives, three of which where for 13, 12 and 16 plays.

This was done with heavy doses from Robinson and Antonio Gibson, which has steadily become the norm for Washington since Heinicke was named the starter. It was stressed even further against the Eagles, and once Washington got the ball back following an opening touchdown by Philadelphia, it got to work pounding at the Eagles' front.

Either Robinson or Gibson touched the ball on eight of the 13 plays needed for Washington to find the end zone, and they accounted for 31 of the 75 yards on the drive.

"That's what we want," Gibson said. "We didn't shy down from it. Coach told us that's what we were gonna do, and we showed up."

Related Links

It was grinding work. An 11-yard run by Robinson -- two plays before his touchdown -- ended up being their longest of the day. Other than that, Robinson and Gibson chipped away at a Philadelphia front that was without rookie Jordan Davis, who has been one of its most stout run defenders.

That built confidence in everyone, from the running backs to the offensive line.

"We had the mindset that we were gonna have lower pad level than them, stay on our double teams and control that front," said tackle Sam Cosmi. "We were able to execute."

Washington ran 81 plays against the Eagles; the running game accounted for 49 of them, which is the most for a Washington team since 2001. And while the offense only put up six points in the second half, it helped the Commanders convert 57% of their third downs and eat up the time of possession.

"We knew what we was coming in here to do, and I feel like everybody was confident before we took the field," Robinson said.

The running game could not do it all, though, and luckily, Washington happens to have one of the best young receivers in the league to bail them out. McLaurin, who now ranks eighth among all receivers after his 128-yard performance on Monday night, had not been targeted much in the first half prior to Week 10.

That changed against the Eagles. Prior to the matchup, he had just 11 first half receptions in the previous nine games. He had six in the primetime game, and five of them resulted in third down conversions.

"Terry was terrific," Rivera said. "Really appreciated the way he did things and wanting the ball. It's like when we said it, when we agreed to the contract this summer, I told you, this was an organizational decision. A young man like that impacts who you are."

Heinicke has said it multiple times before; Washington invested millions of dollars to lock down McLaurin's services long-term, so he is going to get the wideout the ball every chance he can get.

"Whenever I see one on one with Terry, I get excited and I have full confidence in him to win because he continues to do so," Heinicke said.

McLaurin, however, passed the credit to his quarterback after the game.

"He is going to continue to give us chances to make plays down the field on the perimeter, he is going to extend plays with his legs and get the tough yards," McLaurin said. "He is going to get us in the right situations."

Putting Washington's offensive success, its defense still had to go against one of the units in the league. Fortunately, the progress that Washington had made over recent weeks, despite not having Cole Holcomb, its best tackler, and going through a shakeup in the second, came to a head against the Eagles in what was perhaps the unit's best performance.

The stats that Washington allowed -- less than 200 passing yards and less than 100 rushing yards -- are certainly noteworthy. However, it was turnovers, which eluded Washington for much of the season that ended up playing the biggest role in the outcome.

It is always a positive to force takeaways, especially against a team like the Eagles that had only given up three all year. But Washington was also able to turn those opportunities into 10 points. Those points came off a takeaway from Darrick Forrest, who came down with an interception off a pass intended for A.J. Brown and a fumble recovery caused by Benjamin St-Juste.

"It's always been something that's been emphasized throughout the season," Forrest said of the turnovers. "Sometimes, penalties will take though away. We always got the ball out, but now it was about getting it out and doing it the right way."

Combine that with the fact that Washington held the Eagles to their worst performance of the season (264 yards), and each turnover became more and more crippling for Hurts and his offense. So, not only did the Commanders keep Hurts off the field, but they also made sure he did little to dig the Eagles out of their hole they were in.

"I give credit to [Commanders Defensive Coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] and the defensive staff because it's one of the things they talked about," Rivera said.

There was nothing pretty about the way Washington won. It ran the ball, relied on its best playmaker for explosive moments and rode the wave created by turnovers from the defense. It was simple but efficient, and it led to the Commanders outclassing the team with the best record in the conference.

If Washington can replicate that plan over the last seven games, then their playoff chances will only grow from now until January. But as Rivera said after the win, the Commanders have not "arrived," and there is still much to prove.

"The biggest thing we have to do now, more so than anything else, is we've got to understand where we are, who we are and what we can do," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders celebrate National Philanthropy Day, reflect on year of service

Over the past year, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation assisted 179,000 children and families in the region, reached 60+ area school districts, and hosted more than 50 events that support underserved communities across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's win over Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders stunned the NFL world by beating the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' thrilling win.

news

5 takeaways from the Commanders' upset win on Monday Night Football

The Washington Commanders knocked off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football with a 32-21 victory. Here are five takeaways from the upset, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Wake Up Washington | Down go the Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's upset victory

The Washington Commanders started Thanksgiving early this year as they feasted on birds at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. Washington's 32-21 victory on the night gave the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and Terry McLaurin, Joey Slye and Darrick Forrest impressed in the dominating win.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders ground Eagles with 4 turnovers, end Philly's undefeated streak

Washington battles back to .500 and hands the Eagles their first loss of the season.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Commanders elevate Nathan Gerry, Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington upsetting the Eagles on Monday night

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to securing the upset, presented by KIA.

Advertising