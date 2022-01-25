Washington 2022 position breakdown | Linebackers

There were also times where, as Rivera said, Davis showed that he's "a young guy that's got a lot to learn." Rivera liked the way Davis played at the WILL linebacker position, and Davis did say after Washington 22-7 win over the Giants that he had improved in play recognition and knowing where he's supposed to be in coverage.

"Just knowing where I'm supposed to be in general and just being out there to just play fast and not have any second thoughts about where I am supposed to be."

Where Davis ends up playing in his second season will be up to his development. However, he is a player Washington drafted believing he could play at all three linebacker positions, so it does offer some flexibility moving forward.

With Jon Bostic, who is set to be a free agent in March, lost for the year with a season-ending injury, that left Cole Holcomb to relay the plays on the field. He admitted that it did come with challenges, given that he was needed at multiple spots on the field, but it didn't put a damper on his production. His 142 tackles were 10th in the league, and he added two interceptions, one of which was for a touchdown, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.