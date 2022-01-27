Washington 2022 position breakdown | safety

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, washingtonfootball.com will break down every position group and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. Here are the position groups covered so far:

Next up are the safeties:

On the roster

Between the free agent acquisitions, draft picks and return of former Pro Bowlers, the safety position was a busy one last offseason. Washington brought in versatile veteran Bobby McCain, drafted Darrick Forrest as a depth and special teams player and saw Landon Collins make his return from a torn Achilles.

With McCain being a new addition to the secondary; Forrest being placed on Injured Reserve and not returning until Week 10; and Collins being moved to the "buffalo nickel" spot midway through the season, there were some growing pains -- Washington finished 29th in passing yards allowed. However, it looked like the position started to come into its own by the season's end, thanks to a few bright spots.

McCain, who is set to be a free agent in March, finished the year leading the team with four interceptions. Two of them came in the season finale against the New York Giants with one being returned for a touchdown. He was a leader on the field, said assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers, and as it turns out, McCain ended up having the best statistical season of his career with 63 tackles and nine pass breakups.

Pro Football Focus also ranked McCain as Washington's highest-graded safety with a 70.9 overall grade, which was anchored by a 72.6 cover grade.