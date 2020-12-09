Washington Vs. 49ers Preview: An Unexpected Return To The Desert

BIGGEST STORYLINES

-- Another challenge for the offense: Washington's offense and play-caller Scott Turner have played some of the best defenses in the NFL so far this season. Prior to squaring off against the Steelers, who boast the NFL's third-ranked defense, it faced the Baltimore Ravens (eighth) and Los Angeles Rams (second). It will face another top 10 defense in the 49ers, who allow a sixth-best 326.3 yards per game.

Washington currently sits as the 26th-ranked offense, but it has steadily improved since Week 6, and that is partly because Turner is growing as a coordinator. His unit has put up at least 318 yards in the past seven games, including back-to-back 400-plus-yard outing against the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

"Well, the biggest thing is I see a few more things than the stuff we did in Carolina," head coach Ron Rivera said Nov. 23. "That just shows that he's opening the playbook."

The other factor to consider is that Alex Smith, who was named the starting quarterback in Week 9, has been a solid passer. He is completing 68.7% of his passes, which is the second-highest of his career, and is 3-1 as a starter. He threw back-to-back 300-plus yard games for the first time in career against the Giants and Lions, and his 92.3 passer rating was his best of the season.

"Very proud of him," Rivera said after the Steelers game. "This is a heck of a defense we played against today and he was patient and he took what they were giving us and that was probably the biggest thing. I really thought Scotty did a nice job with the play calling in terms of just putting Alex in position to take what they were giving us and we did. We were very patient. Couple times we took a couple shots, but the biggest thing is we were patient.