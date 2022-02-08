Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

On the roster

Washington had a plan for the position heading into the 2021 season. Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the experienced veteran to lead Washington's young offense, while Taylor Heinicke would be the backup. That plan got upended in the span of 15 plays.

Fitzpatrick went down with a hip subluxation, which turned out to be a season-ending injury for the then-38-year-old. So, in came Heinicke to line up under center with nine minutes left in the second quarter.

It was a role he would have for the rest of the season (with the exception of one game). It's never ideal for a player to be injured, but at the very least, Washington would get a good look at a signal-caller who nearly upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.