Wharton gets close look at offensive talent in East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl was an exciting time for Washington Commanders assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton. He got the chance to be around dozens of prospects and teach them as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

But as offensive coordinator for the East Team, Wharton had the unique opportunity to get a close look at a slew of offensive talent as the Commanders prepare for their first draft with a new identity. Wharton's team ultimately could not come back from a 19-0 deficit in a 25-24 defeat, but there were some players who showed off some traits Wharton looks for.

"Who plays fast," Wharton told senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson on what he wanted to see from his players. "Play fast, physical and do your thing that you've been doing…forever."