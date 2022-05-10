2022 division breakdown | AFC South

The 2022 schedule release is just days away from being revealed, but many are already trying to dissect each opponent.

For the Commanders, who finished the 2021 season 7-10, there should be an opportunity to improve in the third season of Ron Rivera’s tenure. Thanks to matching up against teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, the Commanders are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the easiest strength of schedule.

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, which is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. After breaking down the NFC East, next up is the AFC South.

Sign up HERE tobe notified first when the 2022 schedule is released and receive link to access tickets with no fees for 48 hours.

Tennessee Titans

2021 record: 12-5

Despite dealing with constant roster flux caused by injuries, the Tennessee Titans emerged with the best record in the AFC before being eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals. Much of its defense is still intact, but there is serious overhaul on the other side of the ball.

The biggest subtraction for Tennessee comes from trading away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown has only played a full season once in his career, but he was by far the Titans' most explosive receiver. They did trade a 2023 late-round pick for the Rams' wideout Robert Woods, which should help stymie some of the loss when he returns, but the receiver corps is still thin on depth and impact players.

The Titans used the first-round pick they received in the Brown trade to take Arkansas' Treylon Burks, who flashed for the Razorbacks with over 1,100 yards in 2021 and a school record six 100-yard games. He highlights a draft class filled with offensive tools like Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Liberty's Malik Willis.

The Titans still have Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, but the Titans' success will lean on whether they can retool their pass-catchers.