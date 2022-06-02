Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss break down injury updates on Chase Young, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas

It didn't take long for the hype to start percolating around the Washington Commanders during the 2021 offseason.

After finishing the 2020 campaign 7-9, which was enough to win the NFC East, there was an expectation that Washington was about to jump into the conversation with the top teams in the league. They retooled their offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel, while their defense remained intact from an exceptional season.

But then Samuel experienced a groin injury during OTAs that he never really recovered from. Fitzpatrick suffered what was ultimately a season-ending hip subluxation in Week 1; starting center Chase Roullier followed with a fractured left fibula in Week 8; Chase Young tore his ACL in Week 10; and Logan Thomas tore his ACL as well in Week 13.

Although there was a glimmer of hope towards winning the division with five games left, the injuries ended up being too much to overcome, leaving Washington to settle with a 7-10 finish. Now, all the previously mentioned players are on some path towards recovery, and the trio of Julie Donaldson, Logan Paulsen and Santana Moss discussed what they want to see from their returns.