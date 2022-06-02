News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss break down injury updates on Chase Young, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas

Jun 02, 2022 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

It didn't take long for the hype to start percolating around the Washington Commanders during the 2021 offseason.

After finishing the 2020 campaign 7-9, which was enough to win the NFC East, there was an expectation that Washington was about to jump into the conversation with the top teams in the league. They retooled their offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel, while their defense remained intact from an exceptional season.

But then Samuel experienced a groin injury during OTAs that he never really recovered from. Fitzpatrick suffered what was ultimately a season-ending hip subluxation in Week 1; starting center Chase Roullier followed with a fractured left fibula in Week 8; Chase Young tore his ACL in Week 10; and Logan Thomas tore his ACL as well in Week 13.

Although there was a glimmer of hope towards winning the division with five games left, the injuries ended up being too much to overcome, leaving Washington to settle with a 7-10 finish. Now, all the previously mentioned players are on some path towards recovery, and the trio of Julie Donaldson, Logan Paulsen and Santana Moss discussed what they want to see from their returns.

"I love to see the twitch," Moss said of Samuel. "I definitely want to see this man be as dynamic as he can be."

Related Links

Samuel has been the most active among Washington's injured players from last season. He seems to be completely healed from his injury, and he's shown signs of his old quickness during OTAs.

"I'm great," Samuel told media members after practice. "Y'all saw me flying around out there."

Having a healthy Samuel would add another dimension to Washington's passing attack, especially with his versatility to line up anywhere on the field. But as someone who dealt with lower body injuries himself, Moss wants to see caution from Samuel.

"I love to see what I'm seeing from Curtis Samuel, but I don't wanna see so much of it," Moss said. "I want him to just…slowly get back into things."

PHOTOS | OTAs 6/1

The Washington Commanders worked through team and blitz drills during Wednesday's OTA. Check out the top shot from the practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06012022 OTAs 002
1 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 004
2 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 007
3 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 013
4 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 015
5 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 016
6 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 017
7 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 018
8 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 021
9 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 022
10 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 026
11 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 027
12 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 028
13 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 033
14 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 036
15 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 040
16 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 042
17 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 043
18 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 044
19 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 048
20 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 049
21 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 050
22 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 052
23 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 053
24 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 059
25 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 064
26 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 065
27 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 072
28 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 076
29 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 080
30 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 083
31 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 084
32 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 086
33 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 087
34 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 088
35 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 089
36 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 091
37 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 093
38 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 097
39 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 102
40 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 103
41 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 104
42 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 110
43 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 118
44 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 121
45 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 122
46 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 125
47 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 129
48 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 130
49 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 134
50 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 137
51 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 138
52 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 142
53 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 143
54 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 146
55 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 152
56 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 157
57 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 158
58 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 167
59 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 169
60 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 170
61 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 171
62 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 174
63 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 176
64 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 178
65 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 179
66 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 181
67 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 185
68 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 188
69 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 189
70 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 190
71 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 191
72 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 194
73 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 195
74 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 196
75 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06012022 OTAs 198
76 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Washington's other injured players are on slower trajectories. Roullier hasn't suited up yet, but Ron Rivera said he's healing up well. Young also has a longer path towards recovery, although he was on the field and in good spirits about his plan.

"Everything is going as planned," Young said. "I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Paulsen and Moss agreed that their expectation for Young is to get back to the form he showed in 2020, when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Paulsen pointed out that ACL tears aren't career-ending injuries like they were in the past, so it's an achievable goal for the former No. 2 overall pick.

"It's very reasonable that he comes back [with] a different mental approach…and is very productive this season," Paulsen said.

The other player who hasn't participated in action yet is Thomas, but he's been going through rehab on the side field. Thomas, who has been one of Washington's go-to weapons since he arrived in 2020, suffered his ACL tear late in the season, meaning that he will likely not be ready for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When Thomas does arrive, it'll be another weapon for Carson Wentz to use. In the meantime, his absence will mean that the other tight ends on the roster will need to step up.

John Bates came out and played really, really well late in the year, and you feel really comfortable about what he brings," Paulsen said. "But one of those young guys, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges, one of those guys has to step up and play a lot of minutes for this offense."

You can check out Paulsen and Moss' full breakdown in the video above.

Related Content

news

Commanders' offense primed to be more explosive with Wentz at QB

Washington is hopeful that Carson Wentz's arm strength will lead to stretching the field vertically.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 preseason schedule

The Commanders' three-game slate includes a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers and two road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

news

Ron Rivera | Montez Sweat 'becomes more and more dynamic'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media following Wednesday's OTAs. Here's a look at what he said during his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz makes progress in Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

news

Chase Young remains confident in his recovery process

Young is still a ways off from making a full recovery, but he is pleased with his progress.

news

Senior Pro Scout, former tight end Don Warren retires from NFL

Washington Commanders Senior Pro Scout and former tight end Don Warren has officially announced his retirement, capping off an NFL career that spanned 43 years.

news

OTA Notebook | Jahan Dotson, offensive weapons continue to improve

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up Wednesday's OTA as they roll through Phase 3 of the offseason workout program. Here are some observations from the practice.

news

Why coming to OTAs slimmer was a goal for Gibson in 2022

Antonio Gibson will be asked to operate more outside the tackles in 2022, and his weight loss to regain some of his quickness should help him accomplish that.

news

Wake Up Washington | Paulsen, Moss break down OTA highlights

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

news

Riveras open up on how Filipino ancestors shaped views of hard work, sacrifice, family priorities

Ron and Stephanie Rivera shares their experiences with their grandparents and the life lessons they learned from them.

news

Rivera: Gandy-Golden has size, athleticism to switch to TE

Gandy-Golden is making the transition from wide receiver to tight end, and while there will be an adjustment period, Ron Rivera feels he could fit into what the position demands.

Advertising