Commanders players begin reporting for training camp

Washington seems set on offense with Wentz and his weapons ready to take the field. Defensively, the unit has one goal: improve on the less-than-ideal performance it had in 2021. The belief among the players is that things will be different in 2022, as several of them have noted their chemistry and communication has strengthened this offseason.

"We're just starting at a high intensity," Jackson said. "We're playing fast. No one's out there thinking anymore. We're out there playing fast. We know where guys are going to be now. We're just out there having fun and putting it all together."

Most of the secondary returned from last season, but there will be two newcomers to the group as well: fourth-round pick Percy Butler and seventh-round pick Christian Holmes. The hype around Butler has percolated since he was drafted, and Rivera believes he will have an immediate impact because of his versatility he brings to the safety position.

"He'll be part of our buffalo and nickel packages," Rivera said. "He'll get an opportunity to play the nickel position. And when we go to big nickel, he could end up as the safety, or he could end up as the big nickel."

The Commanders also provided an answer to their lack of depth at defensive tackle with Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle playing for different teams. They used their second-round pick on Phidarian Mathis to shore up the back end of the front and provide a boost in the run defense.