Training camp preview | Running back

The countdown to training camp has officially begun.

We are two days away from the Washington Commanders' first training camp under their new identity, giving the chance for dozens of players to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. And given Ron Rivera’s belief that the team is primed to take a step forward, there will be lofty expectations in the third year of his tenure.

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they have changed in the past year. Here are the positions we have looked at so far:

We're finishing things up with the running backs, which might be one of the most solid positions on the Commanders' roster. J.D. McKissic was set to join the Buffalo Bills for about 48 hours but re-signed with Washington instead, keeping the core of its backfield intact. McKissic has been one of the the top of pass-catching running backs since 2020, so his reacquisition was a profound victory for the Commanders.

McKissic's running mate, Antonio Gibson, wrapped up a strong second season by rushing for 1,037 yards, making him the first Washington player since Adrian Peterson to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2018. Gibson dropped a few pounds for training camp to utilize more of his quickness, and now that he'll be used more on outside runs, that should come in handy.

The reason for the change in Gibson's usage is because of Washington's third-round pick, Brian Robinson. The former Alabama running back was a bruiser in the SEC, getting more broken tackles than Derrick Henry in a single season. Robinson is a pure running back who knows how to get tougher yardage, so his presence should allow Gibson and McKissic to focus on their stronger traits.

Rounding out the position are Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams and Reggie Bonnafon. All three have in-game experience and could be serviceable backups if the need arises. Alex Armah, a fullback, is also group into the group and saw some action with Washington last season.

ROSTER SUBTRACTIONS

N/A

KEY ADDITIONS