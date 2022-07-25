Training camp preview | Offensive line

Key storylines

-- A new look in the interior: Scherff manned the right side of the offensive line since 2015, but with the Pro Bowl player set to suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington needed a replacement. Enter Norwell, who has been an exceptional player in his own right. He started in 111 games over the course of his eight-year career, earning first team All-Pro honors during his final season with the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

On the other side of the center, Turner is bringing five years of Pro Bowl experience during his days with the Panthers. He was one of the best guards in the league for five seasons. He's excelled the most as a pass-blocker, although he's also a well-rounded run-blocker.

Washington was mostly quiet during free agency, but as two of the few moves it made in the offseason were bolstering the front, it was clear the team wanted to make the offensive line a priority.

-- Sam Cosmi's development: Cosmi was placed as the Week 1 starter at right tackle as a rookie from the first practice of 2021 training camp, and while he did deal with injuries throughout the season, he received consistent praise for his growth.

Now that he's heading into his second season and doesn't have to fight for a starting job, Cosmi has spent the offseason building his technique. He wants to be seen as the best right tackle in the NFL, and his coaches saw the improvements he made during OTAs.

PFF's Mike Renner picked Cosmi as one of his candidates for a Year 2 jump, so if he continues to develop as predicted, there could be some big things in his future.

-- Competition at guard: Turner has the acumen to be one of the Commanders' starting guards in 2022, but he isn't the only player who could make the spot his own.

Schweitzer, who has been with the team since 2020, has been a reliable backup and starter for Washington since he arrived in the DMV from the Atlanta Falcons. He started 13 games in 2020, and when Roullier went down in 2021, he started at center before missing the final six games.