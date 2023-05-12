Washington Commanders release 2023 schedule

ASHBURN, Va., May 11, 2023 – The National Football League has officially announced the Washington Commanders 2023 season schedule. The Washington Commanders schedule release is presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing Partner. As part of the official Schedule Release, all single game tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek by visiting commanders.com/tickets.
The Commanders will appear in two primetime matchups including Week 5 against the Chicago Bears and Week 12 at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned for the slate of game themes and key activations to be announced in the coming months, including Alumni Homecoming, Crucial Catch, Fan Appreciation, and Salute to Service.
See below for the full schedule:
Preseason
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|TBD
|at Cleveland Browns
|TBD
|NBC4
|2
|Aug. 21
|Baltimore Ravens
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|3
|TBD
|Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|NBC4
Regular Season
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 10
|Arizona Cardinals
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 17
|at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 24
|Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 1
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 5
|Chicago Bears
|8:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|6
|Oct. 15
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 22
|at New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 29
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|at New England Patriots
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12
|at Seattle Seahwaks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 19
|New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 23
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|Miami Dolphins
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 17
|at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|at New York Jets
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Dec. 31
|San Francisco 49ers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|TBD
|Dallas Cowboys
|TBD
|TBD
This year, the Commanders schedule release video highlights one of the newest members of the Commanders, team mascot Major Tuddy. Major Tuddy was tasked by Head Coach Ron Rivera to help with the schedule announcement. Racing against the clock for the big unveiling, Major Tuddy uses AI technology to generate images, videos, and concepts to help complete the schedule. Click HERE to watch the schedule release video, presented by SeatGeek.
The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 1 and Week 3 will air locally on NBC4 and will include Washington Legend Brian Mitchell as the analyst, Chick Hernandez as the play-by-play announcer, and Washington Legend Logan Paulsen as the sideline analyst. Brian Mitchell played 10 seasons with Washington and has been a staple in the DC market as a broadcaster for over 30 years. Chick Hernandez is a Silver Spring native, University of Maryland alum, and is an Emmy Award-winning journalist for his work covering the franchise. Logan Paulsen spent six years playing in Washington and will be returning for his second season as the sideline analyst and can be seen regularly as an analyst on Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER. The Commanders preseason Week Two matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens will be aired nationally on ESPN as part of ESPN's preseason Monday Night Football lineup.
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17. During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC) and Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.
General Schedule Notes
- The Commanders will take on the NFC West and the AFC East this season as well as their NFC East division rivals. Washington will also be facing the fourth-place finishers of the AFC West, NFC North, and NFC South.
- Washington will play in two Primetime games this season: Week 5 vs. Chicago and Week 12 at Dallas. The Commanders are 6-6 all-time on Thursday Night Football.
- The Commanders will finish the season against a divisional opponent for the 14th straight season dating back to 2010.
Week 1 vs. Arizona
- The Commanders will open their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals. This is the third time Washington will play Arizona in Week 1.
- Washington will open at home for the fourth-consecutive season for the first time since 1993-1996.
- This will be the first time Washington opens their season against an NFC West Team since 2002 and the first time the Commanders will play Arizona at home since 2017. The Commanders have a 48-20 record against the Cardinals at home.
- It will be the 38th time Washington has opened the season at home. The club is 19-18 in the previous 37 Week One home matchups.
Week 2 at Denver
- Washington will head to Denver in Week 2 to face off against the Broncos. The Commanders have never played the Broncos in a Week 2 matchup.
- Washington is 6-8 all-time against the Broncos including a 2-6 record on the road. Washington last traveled to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
- The Commanders are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on the road against the Broncos.
Week 3 vs. Buffalo
- The Commanders will host the Bills at FedExField in Week 3.
- Washington last played Buffalo at home in Week 15 of the 2015 season and have a 3-3 record at home against the Bills and 5-10 all-time record.
- Washington looks to snap a two-game losing streak against Buffalo.
Week 4 at Philadelphia
- The Commanders will head to Philadelphia and take on the Eagles in Week 4 to open their 2023 NFC East slate. It is the earliest Washington has been to Philadelphia since Week 1 of the 2019 season.
- Washington's all-time record against Philadelphia is 88-82-5 and 3-3 in the last three seasons. The Commanders are 43-42-2 on the road against the Eagles.
- Last season, Washington handed Philadelphia their first loss of the season in Week 10 with a 32-21 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
Week 5 vs. Chicago (Thursday)
- The Commanders will host the Chicago Bears at FedExField in Week 5 for a Thursday Night Football matchup. It is the first time that Washington will host Thursday Night Football since 2021.
- Washington defeated Chicago on Thursday Night Football last season with a 12-7 win in Week 6 at Chicago.
- This is the first time Washington will host Chicago since 2019 and the second time they will play the Bears on Thursday Night Football at FedExField.
- Washington has a 23-21-1 overall record against Chicago and a 13-11-1 record at home.
Week 6 at Atlanta
- Washington will head to Atlanta in Week 6 to take on the Falcons. The Commanders have played against the Falcons for three consecutive seasons and look to extend a two-game winning streak. The Commanders last played the Falcons in Atlanta in the 2021 season.
- Washington has a 6-6-1 road record against Atlanta.
- The Commanders are 16-10-1 all-time against the Falcons.
Week 7 at New York Giants
- The Commanders will travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 7. Washington's all-time record against New York is 70-105-5. The Commanders are 30-56-3 against the Giants on the road.
Week 8 vs. Philadelphia
- The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Washington is 45-40-3 all-time against the Eagles at home.
- Washington is looking to break a two-game losing streak against Philadelphia at home.
Week 9 at New England
- Washington will travel to New England in Week 9 for the first time since 2015.
- The Commanders look to break a two-game losing streak on the road against the Patriots and a four-game losing streak since 2007.
- Washington is 4-3 on the road against New England and 6-5 all-time against the Patriots.
Week 10 at Seattle
- Washington will travel to Seattle in Week 10 for the first time since 2017 when they won 17-14 They look to extend a four-game win streak in Seattle.
- The Commanders look to extend a four-game winning streak on the road against the Seahawks.
- Washington has a 7-1 record against Seattle on the road and 13-6 all-time against the Seahawks.
Week 11 vs. New York Giants
- The Commanders will host the New York Giants in Week 11.
- Washington is 40-49-2 at home against the Giants and 8-5 at home against the Giants in the month of November.
Week 12 at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
- Washington will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
- The Commanders have faced off against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving 10 times and have a 2-8 record. The most recent Thanksgiving game was in 2020 when Washington beat Dallas 41-16.
- On the road, Washington is 17-42-2 against the Cowboys and 46-76-2 all-time against Dallas.
Week 13 vs. Miami
- Washington will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 for the first time since 2015.
- The Commanders have a 4-3 record against Miami at home and a 5-8 all-time record.
- Washington last played the Dolphins in Miami in Week 6 of the 2019 season and won 17-16.
Week 14 Bye Week
- For the second consecutive season, Washington will have their bye week in Week 14.
- This is the third time since the inception of Bye Weeks in 1990 that the Commanders will have the same bye week in consecutive seasons.
Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams
- Washington will travel to Los Angeles in Week 15 for the first time since 2017.
- This will be the first time that the Commanders play at SoFi stadium since the stadium opened in 2020.
- Washington has a 14-5-1 record on the road against the Rams and a 24-12-1 all-time record against Los Angeles.
Week 16 at New York Jets
- Washington will head to New York and take on the Jets on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
- Washington is 6-3 all-time on Christmas Eve.
- This will be the first time the Commanders will play in New York against the Jets since 2015.
- Washington looks to break a three-game losing streak against New York.
- The Commanders have a 4-1 record on the road against the Jets and a 8-4 all-time record against New York.
Week 17 vs. San Francisco
- Washington will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Washington is 7-9 against San Francisco at home.
- The Commanders will host the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since 2019.
- Washington has a 11-19-1 overall record against San Francisco.
Week 18 vs. Dallas
- Washington will host Dallas in Week 18 to close out the 2023-24 season. This is the second consecutive season that the Commanders will close out their season against the Cowboys.
- This will be the 14th consecutive season Washington has finished their regular season schedule with a divisional opponent.
- Last season against Dallas, the Commanders were 1-1 and finished the season with a 26-6 victory over the Cowboys.
- The Commanders have a 30-34 all-time record at home against the Cowboys.