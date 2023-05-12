Washington Commanders release 2023 schedule

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 1 and Week 3 will air locally on NBC4 and will include Washington Legend Brian Mitchell as the analyst, Chick Hernandez as the play-by-play announcer, and Washington Legend Logan Paulsen as the sideline analyst. Brian Mitchell played 10 seasons with Washington and has been a staple in the DC market as a broadcaster for over 30 years. Chick Hernandez is a Silver Spring native, University of Maryland alum, and is an Emmy Award-winning journalist for his work covering the franchise. Logan Paulsen spent six years playing in Washington and will be returning for his second season as the sideline analyst and can be seen regularly as an analyst on Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER . The Commanders preseason Week Two matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens will be aired nationally on ESPN as part of ESPN's preseason Monday Night Football lineup.

This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17. During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC) and Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.