Scott Turner | 'There's a lot of different things we we'll be able to do' with Jahan Dotson

"Yeah, so when your guys like that, that are big and good catch radius, they're easy for quarterbacks to throw too, you know? So, he's shown that and again like I said, it's been five practices and we've had some workouts before that. And like I said, he's a rookie, so you know, those guys got to work, and the learning curve is fast. I mean its big going from college to pro, but so far, he's playing fast, he's going up and catching the ball and those guys, like I said, you can throw it where they can get it and o one else can and that definitely helps the quarterback."

"I just want him to be himself and then just understand the game and understand situations, you know, and there's a time and place to go for it. And there's a time and place where, you know, Hey, it's not there, you know, and I try to press on him all the time. Like I can call another shot, you know? So, um, and this isn't something with Carson. This is something with any quarterback, you know, we can always get to another play again. If it's not there, you don't see it, you know, get the ball out your hand to one of the play makers and they're going to go get yards for you and we'll keep going. I think that's the balance that, that any good quarterback always goes with, because these guys are competitors, you know, and they think, man, I can make this throw or, you know, I can find a way to make this play and like whether you can or not, that really isn't important. You know what I mean? It's just about making the right decision over and over again and not putting us in a tough situation."