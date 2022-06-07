Stars & sleepers from Commanders OTAs

After an injury-hampered rookie season, the Canadian cornerback isn't taking his health for granted and is already making the most of his opportunities during OTAs. Paulsen noted that St-Juste's length, foot skills, speed, patience and physicality have allowed him to rise above the pack in the last few weeks. The cornerback has been particularly impressive in the moments he's faced off against Dotson.

"Jahan has been very, very sharp except when he goes up against St-Juste," Paulsen said.

Springs called out the "no-messing-around" mentality St-Juste possess that allows him to stay with receivers no matter what kind of tricks they might try to pull.