News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Why Montez Sweat's length, explosiveness gives offenses so many problems

Jun 07, 2022 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

It didn't take long for Montez Sweat to make his presence known in team drills during last Wednesday's OTA.

On the first pass play of the session, Sweat blew past Sam Cosmi and rushed towards Carson Wentz before letting up long enough for the quarterback to complete his pass. The play ended up being a win for the offense, but had things unfolded on a Sunday, it would likely have resulted in Sweat racking up a sack.

It was a reminder that Sweat, who missed seven games last season, is still one of the more talented young defensive ends in the NFL, despite finishing the 2021 season with a career-low five sacks and 24 tackles. Now, the former first-round pick is back on the field, and while last season didn't end as he intended, there were flashes of the elite skill set that he possesses.

Team analyst Logan Paulsen and former Washington defensive back Shawn Springs broke down some of those examples during the latest episode of "Command Center."

"Athleticism, speed and power," Paulsen said. "That's what he brings to you in a dynamic way."

One of Paulsen's favorite plays from Sweat came during the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. On a second-and-goal from Washington's 7-yard line, Sweat used his 35-inch arms to push his way past backup Storm Norton to get a clear path to Justin Herbert.

Sweat didn't get there in time, but the pressure he generated was enough to force Herbert to get rid of the ball earlier than he wanted, resulting in an incompletion to Jared Cook, who was open in the end zone.

"[It was] The fact that he was able to use his speed, use his long arms to affect the throw," Springs said. "It's not necessarily a sack, but he was able to affect the throw, so therefore, it wasn't a completed touchdown."

Related Links

Paulsen highlighted another sample of Sweat using his length to his advantage, and this time, it did result in a sack. The play came against the Green Bay Packers, and with Aaron Rodgers looking to plow further into Washington territory at their own 29-yard line, Sweat shoved the right tackle's hands off him and took Rodgers for a 10-yard loss.

It turned a second-and-1 into a third-and-11.

"When you are that athletic, people talk about, 'You don't have a lot of good moves. You don't have a lot of good technique,'" Springs said. "Often times, you may not have to, because you're able to do what we just saw on the play."

Sweat's length isn't just useful in the passing game; it's also an asset against the run, and he put that on display twice against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons ran in Sweat's direction in both clips highlighted by Paulsen, and each time Sweat used his arms to push his blockers into the backfield.

Because of that, the running backs had little room to work with, resulting in minimal gains.

"Those are the plays that go unnoticed...but when you're watching that tape, you understand how important that is," Springs said. "Now you got an outside edge defender getting up the field, making the ball bubble. It allows the linebackers to be able to scrape and run. So, now the whole defense can play because of one man's sacrifice and awareness on the play."

PHOTOS | OTAs 6/6

The Washington Commanders begin their final week of Phase 3 before the start of mandatory minicamp. Check out the best photos from Monday's OTA. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06062022 OTAs 002
1 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 151
2 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 145
3 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 159
4 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 155
5 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 157
6 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 152
7 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 149
8 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 150
9 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 142
10 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 147
11 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 148
12 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 140
13 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 144
14 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 134
15 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 139
16 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 137
17 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 138
18 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 135
19 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 131
20 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 130
21 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 127
22 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 133
23 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 128
24 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 125
25 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 122
26 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 126
27 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 124
28 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 121
29 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 120
30 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 115
31 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 117
32 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 119
33 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 099
34 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 116
35 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 113
36 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 114
37 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 104
38 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 109
39 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 103
40 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 106
41 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 086
42 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 097
43 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 087
44 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 095
45 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 092
46 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 093
47 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 090
48 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 091
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 083
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 075
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 085
52 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 079
53 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 081
54 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 076
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 074
56 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 071
57 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 082
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 073
59 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 072
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 067
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 064
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 070
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 068
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 069
65 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 066
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 061
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 063
68 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 062
69 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 057
70 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 055
71 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 058
72 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 047
73 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 053
74 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 052
75 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 051
76 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 046
77 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 042
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 045
79 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 044
80 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 041
81 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 024
82 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 040
83 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 033
84 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 026
85 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 035
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 027
87 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 039
88 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 023
89 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 017
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 022-Edit
91 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 013
92 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 019
93 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 020
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 012
95 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 003
96 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 001
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 006
98 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 011
99 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 007
100 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Sweat is entering his fourth season, and according to coach Ron Rivera, the key to maintaining his growth is understanding how to use his skill set to his advantage.

From what Rivera has seen this offseason, he expects the flashes he showed in 2021 to be more frequent this season.

"He's got a tremendous skillset, he really does," Rivera said. "And as he continues to grow and learn and understand how to use it, he becomes more and more dynamic as well."

You can check out Paulsen and Springs' full breakdown of Sweat in the video above.

Related Content

news

Stars & sleepers from Commanders OTAs

Three weeks into OTAs, Logan Paulsen, Shawn Springs and Julie Donaldson took a look at two players with a bright spotlight living up to big expectations and a seventh-round pick who's impressing.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera compares Wentz to Pro Bowl QB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

news

Trai Turner is fitting right in with Commanders' O-Line

Through two weeks of OTAs, Turner has been a perfect fit for the Commanders' offensive front.

news

Jahan Dotson continues to stand out in OTAs

Dotson has been improving every day, and it's leaving a positive impression on his coaches and teammates.

news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season

The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary as part of the first-ever nine home game regular season schedule.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain listed among under-the-radar OTA stars

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 6, 2022.

news

Percy Butler is eager to learn, and it's leaving a good impression on his teammates

Butler is expected by an immediate contributor for the Commanders' defense in 2022. So far, things are falling into place for the rookie safety.

news

Scott Turner | 'There's a lot of different things we we'll be able to do' with Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner addressed the media following Wednesday's OTA. Here's a look at what he had to say during his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain wants to start fast in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 3, 2022.

news

Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss break down injury updates on Chase Young, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas

Paulsen and Moss discuss what they want to see from Young, Samuel and the rest of Washington's injured players as they return to the field.

news

Commanders' offense primed to be more explosive with Wentz at QB

Washington is hopeful that Carson Wentz's arm strength will lead to stretching the field vertically.

Advertising