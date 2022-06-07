Why Montez Sweat's length, explosiveness gives offenses so many problems

It didn't take long for Montez Sweat to make his presence known in team drills during last Wednesday's OTA.

On the first pass play of the session, Sweat blew past Sam Cosmi and rushed towards Carson Wentz before letting up long enough for the quarterback to complete his pass. The play ended up being a win for the offense, but had things unfolded on a Sunday, it would likely have resulted in Sweat racking up a sack.

It was a reminder that Sweat, who missed seven games last season, is still one of the more talented young defensive ends in the NFL, despite finishing the 2021 season with a career-low five sacks and 24 tackles. Now, the former first-round pick is back on the field, and while last season didn't end as he intended, there were flashes of the elite skill set that he possesses.

Team analyst Logan Paulsen and former Washington defensive back Shawn Springs broke down some of those examples during the latest episode of "Command Center."

"Athleticism, speed and power," Paulsen said. "That's what he brings to you in a dynamic way."

One of Paulsen's favorite plays from Sweat came during the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. On a second-and-goal from Washington's 7-yard line, Sweat used his 35-inch arms to push his way past backup Storm Norton to get a clear path to Justin Herbert.

Sweat didn't get there in time, but the pressure he generated was enough to force Herbert to get rid of the ball earlier than he wanted, resulting in an incompletion to Jared Cook, who was open in the end zone.