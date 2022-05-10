5 things to know about Christian Holmes

4. He prides himself on his man coverage.

Holmes made a bold claim once the Commanders drafted him: he would put his man coverage skills "up against any of the other guys in this draft."

So, clearly, his ability to lock down receivers is something he takes seriously, and to him, there's no secret to being a strong player in man coverage; it all comes down to the tools in your arsenal, he said.

"You always gotta have different tools, because in the NFL, just like at the [Division I] level, there's always good receivers," Holmes said. "In the NFL, there's a whole roster full of them … You can't come out there every game pulling out the same technique."

Holmes does have a history of giving receivers problems. During his days at Missouri, there was a stretch in 2018 where quarterbacks had a 0.0 passer rating when targeting Holmes on third and fourth downs, which at the time was tied for the lowest among FBS defensive backs.

It's important, Holmes said, for corners to mix up the techniques, but it also comes down to being more competitive than the receiver to make a play.