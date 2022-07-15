Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022

Although Rivera isn't ruling out the possibility of adding a veteran linebacker to the mix at some point between now and Washington's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he does like the starting groups. Holcomb, who has mentioned he's ready to "take control" of the defense, is the primary MIKE linebacker, while Davis is in a position where he can grow at the SAM position.

Washington's backup roles are filled by Mayo and Hudson. Mayo, who signed with the team during the 2021 free agency period, is a seven-year veteran who spent four years with Rivera in a previous stint with the Carolina Panthers. Hudson has been a special teams contributor for the bulk of the last two seasons, although the coaching staff has been pleased with his performance when granted the opportunity for an expanded role.

At the same time, Rivera wants to avoid any mismatches that can arise when a linebacker is lined up against a receiver or pass-catching tight end. The buffalo set, which Rivera said adds a hybrid linebacker or safety that can help handle the run, puts Washington in a more manageable position.