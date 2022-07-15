News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022

Jul 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

06022022 OTAs 115
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Linebacker has been a persistent question for the Washington Commanders' defense, but with less than two weeks before training camp, Ron Rivera has provided some answers.

The Commanders had their share of chances to bolster the linebacker corps, but with the draft and free agency now specks in the rear-view mirror, it seems that they're going to stand pat with their current group for now. Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson are all locks, but the position gets murkier after that quartet.

Washington, which technically runs a 4-3 defense, will be changing things up a bit in 2022. It will be implementing more two-linebacker sets, otherwise known as the "buffalo" formation, in Rivera's third season at the helm, and it's all about adapting to how offenses are being run.

"You're seeing a lot more three-receiver sets, a lot more four-receiver sets," Rivera told Julie Donaldson. "You're seeing a lot more athletic tight ends coming in and splitting out."

Although Rivera isn't ruling out the possibility of adding a veteran linebacker to the mix at some point between now and Washington's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he does like the starting groups. Holcomb, who has mentioned he's ready to "take control" of the defense, is the primary MIKE linebacker, while Davis is in a position where he can grow at the SAM position.

Washington's backup roles are filled by Mayo and Hudson. Mayo, who signed with the team during the 2021 free agency period, is a seven-year veteran who spent four years with Rivera in a previous stint with the Carolina Panthers. Hudson has been a special teams contributor for the bulk of the last two seasons, although the coaching staff has been pleased with his performance when granted the opportunity for an expanded role.

At the same time, Rivera wants to avoid any mismatches that can arise when a linebacker is lined up against a receiver or pass-catching tight end. The buffalo set, which Rivera said adds a hybrid linebacker or safety that can help handle the run, puts Washington in a more manageable position.

"You put that guy out there, and now you can adapt to whatever they're trying to do," Rivera said. "That guy has the ability to cover a wide receiver, or he has the ability to run with these athletic tight ends, or he has enough physical play to come in and help stop the run."

Related Links

The Commanders implemented some of that in the latter half of the 2021 season with Landon Collins playing closer to the line of scrimmage. Collins is no longer on the roster, although Rivera has heaped praise on the players who could fill that role.

Much of that has centered around fourth-round pick Percy Butler, who Rivera believes will have an "immediate impact" on defense. A second team All-Sun Belt selection, Butler allowed a passer rating of 56.1 when targeted to go with a Pro Football Focus cover grade of 83.5.

Butler will have several responsibilities, as is the case with several members of the secondary, but some of them include a role in Washington's buffalo packages.

"Percy Butler has really come in and flashed and shown us that he has got a terrific skill set, very pleased with that," Rivera said.

The Commanders aren't the only team to lean more two-linebacker sets. Rivera pointed to what longtime defensive coach Dom Caper has done over his career as a sign that the philosophy does work. In Capers' first season as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in 2009, he directed a unit that was first in takeaways, rushing yards and interceptions as well as second in total yards.

More recently, Rivera used two-linebacker sets with the Panthers. They used Shaq Thompson in the role, and he helped the Panthers' defense get two top 10 finishes in the last four seasons of Rivera's tenure.

"If we find that right guy, we feel very comfortable with it," Rivera said.

There are some high expectations on Washington as a whole in 2022. Rivera has said he expects a step forward this season, despite the 7-10 finish last season. With most of the pieces on defensive still on the roster, the Commanders are banking that the continuity will push the unit back to the form it showed in 2020.

Rivera knows people cringe at the word "potential," but a solid chance a changeup on defense will work out in Washington's favor.

Related Content

news

Training camp preview | Quarterback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the quarterbacks.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' newest CB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 15, 2022.

news

Commanders add pair of USFL CBs to roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Thursday.

news

Top 5 linebackers Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the linebackers.

news

McLaurin praises Wentz, wants to make their relationship 'as strong as possible'

The quarterback and receiver are excited to work together for the first time in their careers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Which player is primed for a breakout in 2022?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

news

Training camp preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. After looking at the wide receivers, next up are the cornerbacks.

news

Terry McLaurin focused on team goals over individual success

McLaurin has personal goals as he enters his fourth season, but none of them are as important as the team winning in 2022.

news

Top 5 offensive lines Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the offensive linemen.

news

Wake Up Washington | Fantasy football breakout candidates

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

news

Penn State WR coach explains what makes Dotson different

Taylor Stubblefield gives a behind-the-scenes look Dotson's college career.

Advertising