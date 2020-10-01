Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera has the players focused on one goal: Washington punter Tress Way has only known Rivera since January, but his focus and ability to bring the team together has impressed the seven-year veteran. Way said Thursday that Rivera has a knack for helping players "zero in" on their attitude, preparation and effort, even when things aren't going well in games. There have been times where Rivera has called a timeout, brought the whole team together and helped them get refocused on the goal of winning the game.

"He does such a great job every day of preparing us for a Sunday. And I know that sounds funny or it may sound obvious but it's really awesome. It's just a constant reminder every day, and the dude backs up what he talks about, too, and demands that of us, demands that of himself. … That's why it's really easy to get on board with him. You know he's got your back, and you really want to have his back."

-- Del Rio is concerned about more than Jackson: Jackson is clearly one of the most potent threats on the Ravens' offense, but Del Rio mentioned Wednesday and Thursday that the offense is full of talented players. Aside from Jackson, the Ravens are stacked at running back with J. K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram Jr. and Gus Edwards. They have wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews as reliable pass-catchers. So, rather than stopping one player, Del Rio wants to develop a plan for containing Baltimore's entire offense.

"They mix their personnel, so there are a lot of challenges. It's triple option football. You need to have your bases covered. These guys -- they present a lot of different things with formations and shifts and motions and personnel groupings. Then they're running some triple option, which you don't see every day in the NFL. So, it presents some challenges. We're working hard to get them dialed in and be ready to compete on Sunday."

-- Turner wants Haskins to focus on making the right play: It was a sporadic performance from Dwayne Haskins Jr. during Washington's game against the Browns. There were highs (two touchdowns to Dontrelle Inman) and lows (three interceptions and a fumble.) Rivera and Haskins have said he needs to avoid staring down receivers and focus on throwing to his checkdowns instead of forcing passes. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner echoed that statement, saying that Haskins has to worry about "making the right play over and over and stacking the plays."