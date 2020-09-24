Washington Football Daily 9/24: Cleveland Has A Dominant Rushing Attack. Ron Rivera Believes Washington's Can Develop Into One.

QUICK HITS

-- Smith continues to progress: Rivera provided an update on veteran quarterback Alex Smith on Thursday. Rivera said Smith and Kyle Allen have been splitting reps with the scout team and that Smith "has done very well." Smith has been inactive the first two games, but Rivera said before the Eagles' game that if a scenario arose where Smith had to play, he would be comfortable putting Smith in.

"The thing that's been really neat to watch is you start to see the arm strength come back. You start to see all of a sudden a fast twitch in decision making. The rust is really starting to come off the guy. It's been really exciting, it really has."

-- Rivera weary of the Browns' play-action attack: One of the biggest keys for Washington during Sunday's game will be limiting Cleveland's rushing attack, which ranks second in the NFL with 176.5 yards per game. Nick Chubb is fourth in the league in rushing, while Kareem Hunt is tied for ninth. Both running backs average at least 5.8 yards per carry.

If the Browns are running the ball effectively, Rivera knows that opens up everything else offensively.

"I can tell you right now, if we don't stop the run, their play-action game becomes very dangerous," Rivera said. "[Cleveland QB] Baker [Mayfield]'s very slight-of-hand. He fakes the ball really well. He tucks it, he arches out really nicely on those rollouts and gives himself an opportunity to square those shoulders and throw the ball down the field. There's a lot of things that play into what they do. A big part of it is off of their running game, there's a lot of complementary play-action passes. We have to be really good about that."

-- Turner pleased with offensive tempo: Turner knows the offense must perform better, but the speed at which it has been playing has not been the problem. Turner said this week that Washington is eighth in first-half pace -- running a play every 24 seconds -- and that the difference between second and eighth is only about one second. Turner hopes the results will follow soon.