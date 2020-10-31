5 Things We've Learned About Washington Entering The Bye Week

Del Rio has a history of turning around lackluster defenses in his coaching career. He turned the Carolina Panthers' last-ranked total defense into the second-best unit in 2002, and then he took the Denver Broncos from 20th to second in 2012.

Washington's defense is still improving, but as of Week 8, it is fourth in total yards allowed as well as first in passing defense, allowing 185.9 yards per game.

"We're building confidence because of the way we're working at it," Del Rio said. "To me, when a group of men come in every day with great energy and a great focus and desire to improve and go out and put in the work, I think they should expect to improve. We are improving. As a football team that's something that we are doing. We're practicing well. Now, it's beginning to carry over into the game and we're playing better."

After allowing 556 combined passing yards from Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray, Washington has held four teams to fewer than 200 yards through the air. The unit's best performance came against the Cowboys when it limited Dalton to 75 yards on nine completions. Ben DiNucci, who replaced Dalton after he left the game with a concussion, could only muster 39 yards.

While the secondary, led by Fuller's four interceptions, has been solid, there are still some areas where the defense can improve overall. The rushing defense, which allows 123.3 yards per game, ranks 17th in the NFL and gives up an average of 4.2 yards per attempt. Washington is fifth in total sacks with 22, but there was little production between its eight-sack game against the Eagles in Week 1 and the six sacks it grabbed against the Cowboys.

Both are areas Del Rio will want to hone in on before Washington resumes play against the Giants on Nov. 8, and the evaluation process has already begun.

"I think you just have a chance to go a little deeper, a little deeper dive into things," he said. "It'll be much like what we do [when] adjusting in the game. We don't wait until halftime to do it. We're not waiting...until we get to the bye week to look at ourselves and reflect and think about mapping out where we want to go and what we want to improve and how we can stress on those things."