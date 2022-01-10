"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington shut out the New York Giants in the first half of the contest. It was the first time since Week 7 of the 2019 season vs. San Francisco that Washington shut out an opponent in the first half of a game.
- Washington allowed 48 net yards in the first half of the game, the fewest allowed in a game since the team allowed 36 net yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2018 season.
- Washington allowed 10 net passing yards in the first half of the game, the fewest allowed in a game since the team allowed five net passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the 2019 season.
- Washington allowed seven total points for the first time since September 12, 2010 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
- Washington recorded back-to-back seasons with two interceptions returned for touchdowns. This is the second time in franchise history Washington has accomplished this feat since 1992-93.
- Washington defeated the New York Giants twice this season. It is the first time since 2011 that Washington swept their season series against the Giants.
- Washington finished the season with a 1,000-yard rusher (RB Antonio Gibson) and receiver (WR Terry McLaurin) in the same season for the first time since 2014 when Alfred Morris and DeSean Jackson accomplished the feat.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 9-of-18 passes for 120 passing yards for a passer rating of 71.5.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finished with four receptions for 93 yards (40 long).
- McLaurin reached the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the second-straight season.
- McLaurin is the first Washington player to reach 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since WR Henry Ellard did so from 1994-96.
- McLaurin moved past 3,000-career receiving yards and passed Rod Gardner (2,997) for 15th all-time for receiving yards by a player in franchise history.
- McLaurin (222) passed WR Jamison Crowder (221) for 17th place on the franchise's all-time receptions list.
- Running back Antonio Gibson recorded 146 rushing yards on 21 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
- Gibson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season for the first time in his career.
- Gibson is the first Washington running back to accomplish this feat since RB Adrian Peterson did so in 2018.
- Gibson (1,832) passed RB Dick James (1,741), RB Brian Mitchell (1,751) and QB Joe Theismann (1,815) to move into 19th in franchise history for rushing yards.
- With this touchdown, Gibson now holds the most offensive touchdowns within a player's first two seasons in franchise history.
- Gibson has two consecutive seasons with 10-plus touchdowns. He is the first Washington player to do so since Stephen Davis in 1999-2000 and 2000-01.
- Running back Jonathan Williams recorded seven carries for a season-high 45 yards.
DEFENSE
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen finished the game with four tackles, two quarterback hits and 0.5 sack for a loss of three yards.
- Allen has recorded a quarterback hit for his 17th-consecutive week, adding to a career-long streak.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne tallied six tackles (five solo) and two quarterback hits.
- Defensive tackle Tim Settle recorded one solo tackle for a loss of two yards and one fumble recovery.
- Defensive end James Smith-Williams recorded four tackles (two solo), 0.5 sack for a loss of 3.5 yards and one pass defensed.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb finished with a team-high 11 tackles (six solo).
- Linebacker Jamin Davis registered a career-high eight tackles (three solo), including one tackle for a loss of three yards.
- Safety Bobby McCain finished the contest with three passes defensed and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a 30-yard touchdown.
- McCain's interception return was the first of his career and the second interception returned for a touchdown for Washington this season. LB Cole Holcomb had a 31-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.
- This also marks McCain's first multi-interception game in his career.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller finished with three tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed.
- Fuller now has a career-high 16 passes defensed for the season.
- Fuller has recorded at least one pass defensed in his last four games.
The Washington Football Team wraps up its 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Joey Slye went 3-for-3, knocking home two 23-yard field goals and one 43-yard field goal. He also recorded one extra point.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 245 yards, landing two inside the 20.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE (59 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|59
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|59
|100%
|John Bates
|59
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|59
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|59
|100%
|Keith Ismael
|59
|100%
|Brandon Scherff
|59
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|47
|80%
|Cam Sims
|39
|66%
|Adam Humphries
|37
|63%
|Antonio Gibson
|32
|54%
|Dyami Brown
|20
|34%
|Jaret Patterson
|17
|29%
|Temarrick Hemingway
|13
|22%
|DeAndre Carter
|12
|20%
|Jonathan Williams
|11
|19%
|Dax Milne
|6
|10%
|Alex Armah
|1
|2%
|Cornelius Lucas
|1
|2%
DEFENSE (60 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Cole Holcomb
|60
|100%
|Darryl Roberts
|60
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|60
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|60
|100%
|Matt Ioannidis
|44
|73%
|Daron Payne
|43
|72%
|Jonathan Allen
|42
|70%
|Jamin Davis
|35
|58%
|Jeremy Reaves
|32
|53%
|William Bradley-King
|31
|52%
|James Smith-Williams
|30
|50%
|Kamren Curl
|29
|48%
|Casey Toohill
|27
|45%
|Danny Johnson
|25
|42%
|Darrick Forrest
|20
|33%
|Bunmi Rotimi
|20
|33%
|Tim Settle
|17
|28%
|David Mayo
|13
|22%
|Shake Toney
|12
|20%