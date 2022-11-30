Practice report | Containing Mariota provided Commanders with game plan for Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is the Giants' second-leading rusher, and to Rivera's point, he does tend to have strong games on the ground against the Commanders. During last year's Thursday Night Football game, Jones rushed the ball nine times for 95 yards. In 2020, he carried the ball seven times for 74 yards in a 20-19 win.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was heavily involved in the running game last week with six carries for 49 yards. But what Rivera appreciates is how Washington's defense adjusted in the second half. The unit allowed 67 yards in the final two quarters as opposed to 100 yards in the first half, and Mariota was held to just 12 yards on two carries.

A good example of Washington's ability to contain Mariota came on the Falcons' final drive, when the quarterback was taken down for a two-yard loss. That spooked Atlanta in avoiding another run play inside the 5-yard line, which led to the game-sealing interception one play later.

Stopping Jones has been a point of frustration for Washington for years, and it has directly led to the Giants coming away with wins. If Washington can do the same to Jones that it did to Mariota, it would take away a big part of New York's game plan.

And considering that the winner of the matchup will have a firmer hold on playoff position, it will be important for Washington to hamstring the Giants' offense as much as possible.