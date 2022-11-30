News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Containing Mariota provided Commanders with game plan for Daniel Jones, Giants

Nov 30, 2022 at 05:27 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 5.19.56 PM

The Washington Commanders faced one of the best ground attacks in the NFL last week when the Atlanta Falcons came to FedExField. They will face a similar force next week when they travel to take on the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.

The Giants, who come into the matchup 7-4 but have lost three of their last four matchups, have a different approach to the run game but use similar wrinkles in their run scheme. Like the Falcons, they use plenty of motion to scheme players into the best position to attack defenses, and their quarterback can contribute on occasion with zone reads. What's more, Saquon Barkley is playing closer to the dominant form that people have come to expect from him.

Coach Ron Rivera is grateful for what the Commanders saw against the Falcons, because it was a good opportunity to prepare for what they could see against the Giants.

"I think so," Rivera said. "I mean, when you watch some of the stuff they do with Daniel Jones and knowing some of the things he's done in his past against us, I think it really does help us."

Jones is the Giants' second-leading rusher, and to Rivera's point, he does tend to have strong games on the ground against the Commanders. During last year's Thursday Night Football game, Jones rushed the ball nine times for 95 yards. In 2020, he carried the ball seven times for 74 yards in a 20-19 win.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was heavily involved in the running game last week with six carries for 49 yards. But what Rivera appreciates is how Washington's defense adjusted in the second half. The unit allowed 67 yards in the final two quarters as opposed to 100 yards in the first half, and Mariota was held to just 12 yards on two carries.

A good example of Washington's ability to contain Mariota came on the Falcons' final drive, when the quarterback was taken down for a two-yard loss. That spooked Atlanta in avoiding another run play inside the 5-yard line, which led to the game-sealing interception one play later.

Stopping Jones has been a point of frustration for Washington for years, and it has directly led to the Giants coming away with wins. If Washington can do the same to Jones that it did to Mariota, it would take away a big part of New York's game plan.

And considering that the winner of the matchup will have a firmer hold on playoff position, it will be important for Washington to hamstring the Giants' offense as much as possible.

Here are some notes from Wednesday's practice.

Related Links

-- Benjamin St-Juste was not at practice again today and has been dealing with an ankle injury since Washington's game against the Houston Texans. St-Juste has been Washington's answer for opposing teams' top receivers, although Christian Holmes did perform well enough in his absence. It is possible that St-Juste will be out until after the bye week, and if that happens, Washington will continue to roll with Holmes on the outside.

-- Wes Schweitzer was back at practice, although he is still on Injured Reserve after sustaining a concussion earlier in the season. Schweitzer has cleared the concussion protocol, Rivera said, and he is working to get himself back in the lineup. For now, though, Schweitzer was working behind the rest of the offensive line and working on his pass sets during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

PHOTOS | Week 13 Practice 11/30

The Washington Commanders will face another test as they try to maintain their playoff position against the New York Giants. Check out the top photos from their first day of preparation. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19366
1 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19367
2 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19368
3 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19369
4 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19370
5 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19371
6 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19372
7 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19373
8 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19374
9 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19375
10 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19376
11 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19377
12 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19378
13 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19379
14 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19380
15 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19381
16 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19382
17 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19383
18 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19384
19 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19385
20 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19386
21 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19387
22 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19388
23 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19389
24 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19390
25 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19391
26 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19392
27 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19393
28 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19394
29 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19395
30 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19396
31 / 39
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19397
32 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19398
33 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19399
34 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19400
35 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19401
36 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19402
37 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19403
38 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
11302022 Week 13 Wednesday Practice19404
39 / 39
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- In other offensive line news, Trai Turner did not practice today, and Sam Cosmi was in his place as the starting right guard during positional drills. It is still early in the week, so it is unclear at this point to determine whether Turner will be out on Sunday. Cosmi also said in the locker room that if Turner cannot play, he will be the right guard against the Giants.

-- Kamren Curl is regularly praised for his intelligence, and Rivera added to that by saying the former seventh-round pick is "a very bright young man" who understands certain concepts and sees things more quickly than other players can.

"He's a guy that's got a good feel for the game," Rivera said.

-- Fans may have noticed that Taylor Heinicke is running the ball less in this year's stint as the starter, and Rivera believes that comes from him being a more mature player. Washington has benefited from that, as Heinicke has opted to either throw a checkdown pass or throw the ball away instead of trying to get downfield with his legs. Rivera wants Heinicke to continue growing, particularly when it comes to attempting risky throws. While the rewards can be great, Rivera would rather see Heinicke try and take what the defense gives him.

Related Content

news

Jahan Dotson supports American Cancer Society for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

The American Cancer Society is working to vanquish this monster of cancer and the struggles it poses to so many, which is why Dotson has chosen to highlight organization on his cleats for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

news

Commanders-Giants Week 13 injury report

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have announced their injury reports for the Week 13 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A pivotal battle against the 'G-Men'

The Washington Commanders will play the first of back-to-back games against the New York Giants on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ryan Clark is a big fan of atmosphere at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

news

'A heck of a tandem': Jon Allen, Daron Payne are a duo to be reckoned with

Allen and Payne have been two of the best defensive tackles all season, and they are helping to keep the Commanders' playoff hopes alive.

news

Week 13 power rankings | Commanders continue to collect national attention

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of the last seven games and have playoff aspirations in November. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

news

From the booth | A few asks

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein lists what he would like to see from the Commanders for the last five games.

news

Wake Up Washington | Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' with each game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

news

NFC playoff picture | Commanders get into the Wild Card discussion

After trudging out to a 1-4 start, the Commanders have turned around their season by winning six of the last seven games, which is the best record in the NFL during that span, and thanks to the Seattle Seahawks losing their game to the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington is in the midst of the playoff discussion with five games left.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 12 win over Atlanta

The Washington Commanders made it six wins in their last seven games by conquering the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField yesterday. Here are three numbers to know from the win.

news

Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Advertising