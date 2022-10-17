Washington's red zone stops give its defense a confidence boost

There was a good bit of bending from the Commanders' defense as it squared off against one of the most productive rushing offenses in the league. With help from 238 rushing yards from the combination of Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, the Bears moved into Washington territory on seven of their 10 drives.

That started on the Bears' second drive of the game after their defense sent the Commanders back to the sideline on a three-and-out. Fields and his offense chipped their way down the field to the Washington 5-yard line, and it looked like the Burgundy & Gold were about to start their fifth straight game in a deficit.

Thanks to Fields' second-and-goal pass doinking off Efe Obada’s helmet, the Bears' 61 yards on that drive ended up as a fruitless endeavor to put points on the board. The ball fell into Allen's hands, marking the first interception of his career.

"I'm able to make a lot of plays because of the guys I play besides," Allen said. "I play beside some great guys, so they make my job a lot easier."

It is true that Washington's defensive line has been in better position to make plays lately. That, according to Rivera, is helped by the fact that Washington's defensive tackle rotation is "starting to firm up." Additions like defensive tackle John Ridgeway have helped the position fill up more space in the interior, allowing players like Allen and Daron Payne to be more explosive.