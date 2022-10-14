Numbers to know from Washington's Week 6 win

0

Last night's game was a slog for Washington's defense, and it held strong when it mattered most -- in the red zone. On the three occasions the Bears marched deep into Washington territory, and it looked all but certain they would produce points. Despite the Bears driving as close of the 1-yard line twice, the Commanders defense thwarted them on every attempt.

In the first quarter, Chicago found itself on Washington's 5-yard line and seemed primed for points. The Commanders defense, though, had other plans. Efe Obada did well to get in front of a Justin Fields pass intended for Cole Kmet. The ball bounced off Obada's helmet, popped up in the air and was snagged by Jonathan Allen for his first career interception and Washington's first takeaway since Week 1.

Then, in the second quarter, the Bears offense had its toes on the welcome mat, knocking on the door of the first touchdown of the game when the Commanders defense turned it away on three plays within three yards of the end zone. On the final play, a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, a hole briefly opened up for Bears running back Khalil Herbert was quickly closed Montez Sweat and Cole Holcomb, who stood Herbert up for no gain.

Finally, on the Bears' last drive of the game, they once again found themselves within five yards of the end zone. This time, the stakes were higher than they had been all night, as they needed a touchdown to win the game. The Commanders' defense was up to task. Fields' pass to Darnell Mooney was bobbled as the wideout tried to cross the goal line, and Benjamin St-Juste was there to force him out at the 1-yard line as he brought in the reception.