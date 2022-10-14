News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 6 win

Oct 14, 2022 at 03:05 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

After a four-game losing streak, the Washington Commanders got back in the win column with a 12-7 Thursday Night Football victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here are three numbers to know from the win:

128

The ground game made the difference for the Commanders offense last night as Scott Turner's unit rushed for 128 yards off of 28 attempts. It was the second time this season that the Commanders rushed for at least 100 yards in a game.

After returning to game action last week against the Titans, Brian Robinson Jr. recorded two memorable milestones in his amazing comeback story against the Bears. For one, he started his first NFL game. Second, he scored his first NFL touchdown, a one-yard run into the end zone midway through the fourth quarter which gave the Commanders the lead and eventually the win. He finished the game with 17 carries for 60 yards.

Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic also made the most of their touches. Gibson rushed for 35 yards total and provided Washington's longest run of the game (18 yards) that was part of a 13-play, 65-yard field goal drive. Meanwhile, McKissic's 16-yard run late in the second quarter was crucial to the Commanders getting in good field position to take a three-point lead with a 38-yard field goal from Joey Slye.

0

Last night's game was a slog for Washington's defense, and it held strong when it mattered most -- in the red zone. On the three occasions the Bears marched deep into Washington territory, and it looked all but certain they would produce points. Despite the Bears driving as close of the 1-yard line twice, the Commanders defense thwarted them on every attempt.

In the first quarter, Chicago found itself on Washington's 5-yard line and seemed primed for points. The Commanders defense, though, had other plans. Efe Obada did well to get in front of a Justin Fields pass intended for Cole Kmet. The ball bounced off Obada's helmet, popped up in the air and was snagged by Jonathan Allen for his first career interception and Washington's first takeaway since Week 1.

Then, in the second quarter, the Bears offense had its toes on the welcome mat, knocking on the door of the first touchdown of the game when the Commanders defense turned it away on three plays within three yards of the end zone. On the final play, a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, a hole briefly opened up for Bears running back Khalil Herbert was quickly closed Montez Sweat and Cole Holcomb, who stood Herbert up for no gain.

Finally, on the Bears' last drive of the game, they once again found themselves within five yards of the end zone. This time, the stakes were higher than they had been all night, as they needed a touchdown to win the game. The Commanders' defense was up to task. Fields' pass to Darnell Mooney was bobbled as the wideout tried to cross the goal line, and Benjamin St-Juste was there to force him out at the 1-yard line as he brought in the reception.

Commanders were literally a few yards (sometimes a few feet) away from losing the game, but the defense ensured that the Commanders came back to the DMV with a win.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Bears, Week 6

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Chicago Bears for their Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 6. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Turnovers have been a sore spot for the Commanders' defense so far this season as the unit has not notched an interception or fumble since Washington's season opening win against Jacksonville. What's more, the defense has been close but had two interceptions nullified due to penalties against the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to the Thursday Night matchup, Washington was the only team that had not forced at least three turnovers through five games

Against the Bears, Washington broke the discouraging streak and forced two turnovers. The first was the Obada helmet deflection into Allen's arms. The second was arguably one of the biggest plays of the night. With just over eight minutes to go in the game, Christian Holmes capitalized on a Bears muffed punt return and pounced on the ball. After peeling off players from the pile, it was revealed that Holmes had not let up on his grip and that Washington had recovered possession.

The play allowed Washington exceedingly ideal field position within 10 yards of the end zone, and Robinson punched it in.

